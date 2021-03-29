BREAKING: Buhari To Visit United Kingdom For Medical Check-up

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday leave Nigeria for the United Kingdom in what the Presidency described as “routine medical leave.”

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President is expected back in the country in the second week of April 2021.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

“The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.

“He is due back in the country during the second week of April 2021.”