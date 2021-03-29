BREAKING: One Dead, Three Injured As Police Shoot At Shi’ites Protesters In Abuja

Members of the sect had on Monday staged a protest to mark the 70th birthday anniversary of their leader.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2021

Anti-riot policemen in Abuja allegedly killed an unidentified man on Monday as they shot at members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, otherwise known as 'Shiites' protesting the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat have been in detention since 2015.

SaharaReporters Media

SaharaReporters gathered that the policemen opened fire on the protesters after they took off from Transcorp junction while heading towards the National Human Rights Commission office.

Three other protesters also sustained gunshots injuries from bullets fired by the police and were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Members of the sect had on Monday staged a protest to mark the 70th birthday anniversary of their leader.

The Secretary of the Academic Forum of the Movement, Abdullahi Musa, who confirmed the incident, described the brutal force and use of live ammunition on unarmed protesters as “barbaric and uncivilised”.

Musa called for the arrest and prosecution of the officers behind the shootings.

The ‘secret trial’ of the IMN leader and his wife, Zeenat, began on November 18, 2020, at a Kaduna State High Court.

The Kaduna State Government charged El-Zakzaky and Zeenat with eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among others.

The state has so far presented 14 witnesses, including two Army officers, a retired director of State Security Service, police officers and a medical doctor who testified in secret before Justice Gideon Kurada.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam How We Were Assaulted, Forced To Pay Fine Each – One Of Kano Varsity Students Arrested By Hisbah For Being In Same Room With Lady
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam Nigerian Breweries Bags Highest Taxpayer Award In Kaduna Despite Sharia
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Black Lives Matter: US Policeman, Derek Chauvin Goes On Trial For Killing George Floyd
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Two Pastors As Masterminds Of ESN’s Killings, Violence In South-East
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Police Threatens To Close African Shrine Over Hosting Of Meeting On #EndSARS
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Police Four Officers Injured As Gunmen Raze Imo Police Station, Free Prisoners
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Over 20 Dead After Eating ‘Fried Meat’ Served By Yahoo Boy At A Bar In Ogun
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Horrific Tales Of Sexual Abuse, Molestation In Nigerian All-Boys Boarding Schools
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Why My Wife Was Missing At My Colloquium In Kano –Tinubu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu Suspended From PDP
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Kidnapped Edo Immigration Officer, Sold Her To Fulani Herdsmen—Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military REVEALED: North Dominates Nigerian Army Recruitment List, South-East With Fewest Candidates
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Travellers In Nigeria’s Capital City, Kill One, Abduct Many
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Will Never Support Agitations For Oduduwa Republic — Northern Yoruba Community
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerians React As Tinubu Hails Kano Governor, Ganduje For 'Fighting' Corruption
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Civil Societies, Activists, Labour Leaders Form New Political Party Ahead 2023 Elections
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Constituency Project: Nigerian Senator 'Spends' N50million To Fence Police Station
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad