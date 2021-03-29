BREAKING: One Dead, Three Injured As Police Shoot At Shi’ites Protesters In Abuja

Anti-riot policemen in Abuja allegedly killed an unidentified man on Monday as they shot at members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, otherwise known as 'Shiites' protesting the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat have been in detention since 2015.

SaharaReporters gathered that the policemen opened fire on the protesters after they took off from Transcorp junction while heading towards the National Human Rights Commission office.

Three other protesters also sustained gunshots injuries from bullets fired by the police and were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Members of the sect had on Monday staged a protest to mark the 70th birthday anniversary of their leader.

The Secretary of the Academic Forum of the Movement, Abdullahi Musa, who confirmed the incident, described the brutal force and use of live ammunition on unarmed protesters as “barbaric and uncivilised”.

Musa called for the arrest and prosecution of the officers behind the shootings.

The ‘secret trial’ of the IMN leader and his wife, Zeenat, began on November 18, 2020, at a Kaduna State High Court.

The Kaduna State Government charged El-Zakzaky and Zeenat with eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among others.

The state has so far presented 14 witnesses, including two Army officers, a retired director of State Security Service, police officers and a medical doctor who testified in secret before Justice Gideon Kurada.