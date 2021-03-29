Gunmen Attack Travellers In Nigeria’s Capital City, Kill One, Abduct Many

An unspecified number of passengers travelling from Gwagwalada to Kuje in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The incident took place at Kiyi community in Kuje.

SaharaReporters gathered that an aged man was also killed by the gunmen who robbed the travellers of their possessions after forcibly stopping vehicles at high speed.

The FCT has been recording high cases of abductions recently.

In February, 2021, a PUNCH journalist, Okechukwu Nnodim, was abducted in his house in the Arab road area of Kubwa, Abuja.

The kidnappers also attacked his neighbours and went away with the two sons of a widow, Mrs Faith Gbeyide.