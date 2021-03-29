Nigerian Protesters Arrested In India Over Killing Of Countryman Granted Bail

The Nigerian protestors, however, claimed that Lyeanyi died after being lathi-charged by the police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2021

Some Nigerians held by the police in India for protesting the death of their countryman, have been granted a bail bond of 25, 000 Rupees (N131, 000).

The Nigerians were arrested on Sunday in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar while protesting brutality by the Indian police on 43-year-old Nigerian, Leohand Lyeanyi.

A source who spoke with SaharaReporters said a Delhi Court granted the bail on Monday.

 “The judge has granted all those arrested yesterday by the police during the protest, a bail bond of 25k rupees just now in the Delhi court. It would have been better if they are all free on a lesser amount than paying 25k rupees. So sad by this government. That's 131, 000 in naira.”

The deceased, who was reportedly assaulted by a cop, gave up the ghost at DDU hospital on Sunday. See Also International Nigerians Attack Embassy Officials In India For Supporting Police Killing Of Countryman 0 Comments 8 Hours Ago

Despite police denial of the allegation, the agitated African nationals created ruckus following the death of Lyeanyi, Outlook India reports.

They broke glasses at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital. Initially, they were around 20 to 30, but their numbers increased to 100.

The mob also attacked the local people and police personnel, they said. The nationals also attacked officials of the High Commission of Nigeria who had come to meet them, police said.

Denying the charges, the police maintained that the victim was not hit by them and his medico-legal case (MLC) report showed no external injury on the body.

A senior police officer said they received information about Lyeanyi's death at around 3.30 am on Sunday from the DDU hospital.

He said the post-mortem report of the victim was being awaited. Police also said they had found CCTV footage wherein the victim could be seen stepping out of an auto-rickshaw and sitting near a shop. He then collapsed, hitting his head on the ground.

There was nobody around him, they said. Two cases have been registered against the violent mob, police said, adding that a probe was ongoing in the matter.

SaharaReporters, New York

