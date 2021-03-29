Nigerians In India Protest Death Of Colleague Linked To Assault By Policeman

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2021

The death of a 43-year-old Nigerian national at DDU hospital on Sunday sparked violent protest in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar by his compatriots who alleged that a cop assaulted him.

Police have denied the allegation.

File Photo

The agitated African nationals created ruckus following the death of Leohand Lyeanyi, Outlook India reports.

They broke glasses at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital. Initially, they were around 20 to 30, but their numbers increased to 100.

The mob also attacked the local people and police personnel, they said. The nationals also attacked officials of the High Commission of Nigeria who had come to meet them, police said.

The Nigerian protestors, however, claimed that Lyeanyi died after being lathi-charged by the police.

Denying the charges, the police maintained that the victim was not hit by them and his medico-legal case (MLC) report showed no external injury on the body.

A senior police officer said they received information about Lyeanyi's death at around 3.30 am on Sunday from the DDU hospital.

He said the post-mortem report of the victim is awaited. Police also said that they have found CCTV footage wherein the victim could be seen stepping out of an auto-rickshaw and sitting near a shop. He then collapsed, hitting his head on the ground.

There was nobody around him, they said. Two cases have been registered against the violent mob, police said, adding that a probe is on in the matter.

SaharaReporters, New York

