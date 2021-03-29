Twitter Reacts To S'Africa's Failure To Qualify For Afcon Finals After Sudan Defeat

Some fans have blamed Bafana Bafana head coach, Molefi Ntseki, following the national team's shock loss to the Falcons of Jediane.

Bafana Bafana disappointed millions of South Africans when they failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals on Sunday evening.

The 1996 African champions had to avoid a defeat to Sudan to book their spot in next year's tournament, hosted by Cameroon.

However, South Africa suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat to Sudan's Falcons of Jediane in their final Group C match at Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman.

Two first-half goals from Saifeldin Bakhit and Mohamed Abdel Raman helped earn Sudan their maiden victory over South Africa, Goal.com reports.

Many disheartened South Africans have taken to social media to share their opinions on the national team's disappointing loss to the Falcons of Jediane.

Sudan still recovering from the Darfur disaster in 2010. But tonight they managed to beat Bafana Bafana ranked 72 in the FIFA rankings. — Calvin Mbhiza (@HelloCalvin8) March 28, 2021

So, Bafana Bafana of South Africa will not feature in Cameroon #AFCON2021.

SA needed just 2 points from 2 games to qualify and they ended up with just 1.

Sudan ending South Africa's hope for #AFCON is the most shocking result in #AFCON2021Q #AFCON2021Qualifiers today. So sad... pic.twitter.com/hp88Po4HF8 — Red Roseð¹Chelsea 1st Ladyð (@Roseangel009) March 28, 2021

Sudan is going to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations Championship.South Africa AKA Bafana Bafana,the hosts of the 2010 FIFA World Cup,the of home of PSL, arguably the best league on the continent,the home of Percy Tau,ain't.



Coach @komphelasteve hope you understand. — Chris Migwambo (@CMigwambo) March 28, 2021

Before the game



"For me, Sudan will beat Bafana Bafana and remember that they defeated Ghana. We will be lucky to get a draw, but for me Bafana will not qualify". - Junior Khanye



Halftime now



Sudan 2-0 Bafana Bafana pic.twitter.com/Pi09hP5qpp — The Philosopher (@NDIMZIN) March 28, 2021

The country with the best league in Africa canât qualify for AFCON. Everyone at SAFA needs to be unemployed by end of business tomorrow — Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) March 28, 2021