Twitter Reacts To S'Africa's Failure To Qualify For Afcon Finals After Sudan Defeat

Bafana Bafana disappointed millions of South Africans when they failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals on Sunday evening.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2021

Some fans have blamed Bafana Bafana head coach, Molefi Ntseki, following the national team's shock loss to the Falcons of Jediane.

The 1996 African champions had to avoid a defeat to Sudan to book their spot in next year's tournament, hosted by Cameroon.

However, South Africa suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat to Sudan's Falcons of Jediane in their final Group C match at Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman.

Two first-half goals from Saifeldin Bakhit and Mohamed Abdel Raman helped earn Sudan their maiden victory over South Africa, Goal.com reports.

Many disheartened South Africans have taken to social media to share their opinions on the national team's disappointing loss to the Falcons of Jediane. 

SaharaReporters, New York

