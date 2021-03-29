Visa Will Be Needed To Kano If Nigeria Breaks Up, Osinbajo Warns

Osinbajo added that Kano was a strategic location because it was the home of radical and progressive ideals.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2021

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has advised those calling for Nigeria to break up to have a rethink, adding that if Nigeria does break, they may need visas to travel to places like Kano.

Osinbajo said this while delivering his speech virtually at the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium in commemoration of Tinubu’s 69th birthday in Kano.

The Vice-President, who was the special guest of honour, said the initial plan was to hold a completely virtual event but Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State offered to host a physical event that would run alongside the virtual one on Zoom.

“For the purveyors of breaking up into small components, into small countries, perhaps they should be reminded that we would not have been able to accept Governor Ganduje’s offer to come to Kano at short notice since we would all have needed visas to come to Kano,” Osinbajo said.

Osinbajo added that Kano was a strategic location because it was the home of radical and progressive ideals.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Katsina Governor, Masari's Aide Slumps, Dies During Wedding Ceremony
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: There Will Be No Nigeria If Igbo Are Denied Presidential Ticket – Ohanaeze
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Economy Government Intends To Sell Fuel At N500 Per Litre Before December — Falana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Will Never Support Agitations For Oduduwa Republic — Northern Yoruba Community
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Celebrates Birthday In Kano, Visits Emir
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu Suspended From PDP
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Over 20 Dead After Eating ‘Fried Meat’ Served By Yahoo Boy At A Bar In Ogun
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Kidnapped Edo Immigration Officer, Sold Her To Fulani Herdsmen—Suspects
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Scandal Horrific Tales Of Sexual Abuse, Molestation In Nigerian All-Boys Boarding Schools
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Travellers In Nigeria’s Capital City, Kill One, Abduct Many
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Accident Students Go Wild In Ibadan, Vandalise Vehicles
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Katsina Governor, Masari's Aide Slumps, Dies During Wedding Ceremony
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: There Will Be No Nigeria If Igbo Are Denied Presidential Ticket – Ohanaeze
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military REVEALED: North Dominates Nigerian Army Recruitment List, South-East With Fewest Candidates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Government Intends To Sell Fuel At N500 Per Litre Before December — Falana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigeria’s Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike April 1
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Will Never Support Agitations For Oduduwa Republic — Northern Yoruba Community
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Celebrates Birthday In Kano, Visits Emir
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad