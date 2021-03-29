Why My Wife Was Missing At My Colloquium In Kano –Tinubu

All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, on Monday, explained that his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, was not present at the 12th colloquium to celebrate his 69th birthday in Kano State because she was dealing with guests at his Bourdillon residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

Oluremi is the former first lady of Lagos State and currently a senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District at the Nigerian National Assembly.

The APC stalwart said, “My wife is dealing with the crowd now in Bourdillon and she is probably not even watching (online) but without her permission, I couldn’t be here, without her collaboration, I won’t have peace to be standing here before you. Very gracious woman.”

The colloquium held in Kano, was themed, ‘Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: The Imperative Of National Cohesion For Growth And Prosperity’.

The event was virtually attended by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), who chaired the occasion and restated the essence of a One Nigeria.

The colloquium was also virtually attended by the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; amongst others, whose itineraries were disrupted by poor weather from the Abuja airport to the Kano airport.

Tinubu, who appreciated his host and Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said by hosting the event in the north-west state, he and the governor have demonstrated that a firm Nigeria is possible, going forward.