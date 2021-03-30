Alleged Islamisation Of Judiciary: Your Criticisms Laughable — CAN Replies Islamic Council

The Christian Association of Nigeria has said the criticism by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, about the outcry over the alleged plots to Islamise the judiciary is “laughable”.

According to a Vanguard report on Tuesday, the Vice Chairman of CAN for the Northern region, John Hayab, bashed the NSCIA and told the Muslim body to stop talking and face the realities on the ground.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs accused the leadership of CAN of exhibiting hatred for Islam and destructive propaganda against the religion.

This came amid allegations by CAN over the shortlisting of 20 Justices-designate by the Federal Judicial Service Commission.



In a statement on Monday, the group said Muslims also suffer the same marginalisation CAN said Christians suffer from.

But responding to the claims by the Islamic body, Hayab said, “This (criticism) is laughable and a serious display of ignorance from the representatives of NSCIA. They said so many things without sparing a thought for the realities on the ground. The Muslim body also spoke as if its leaders do not have any good knowledge of Nigeria.

“However, we believe they simply want to continue in their mischief and misleading of gullible followers.

“Nigerian Christians are yearning to see the day a true census of people, workers and every group will be done in this country; at least some lies will be put to rest.”