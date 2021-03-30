Alleged Islamisation Of Judiciary: Your Criticisms Laughable — CAN Replies Islamic Council

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs accused the leadership of CAN of exhibiting hatred for Islam and destructive propaganda against the religion.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 30, 2021

The Christian Association of Nigeria has said the criticism by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, about the outcry over the alleged plots to Islamise the judiciary is “laughable”.

According to a Vanguard report on Tuesday, the Vice Chairman of CAN for the Northern region, John Hayab, bashed the NSCIA and told the Muslim body to stop talking and face the realities on the ground.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs accused the leadership of CAN of exhibiting hatred for Islam and destructive propaganda against the religion.

See Also Christianity You're A Serial Liar, One Billion CANs Can't Kill The Light Of Islam —Nigeria's Islamic Council Attacks Christian Association 0 Comments 19 Hours Ago

This came amid allegations by CAN over the shortlisting of 20 Justices-designate by the Federal Judicial Service Commission.
 
In a statement on Monday, the group said Muslims also suffer the same marginalisation CAN said Christians suffer from.

But responding to the claims by the Islamic body, Hayab said, “This (criticism) is laughable and a serious display of ignorance from the representatives of NSCIA. They said so many things without sparing a thought for the realities on the ground. The Muslim body also spoke as if its leaders do not have any good knowledge of Nigeria.

“However, we believe they simply want to continue in their mischief and misleading of gullible followers.

“Nigerian Christians are yearning to see the day a true census of people, workers and every group will be done in this country; at least some lies will be put to rest.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam Bauchi Community Torture, Burn Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity Two Catholic Bishops Sanctioned Over Sexual Abuse
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity You're A Serial Liar, One Billion CANs Can't Kill The Light Of Islam —Nigeria's Islamic Council Attacks Christian Association
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Christianity Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Condemns Nigerian Christians Taking COVID-19 Vaccines
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: A Tragic Heritage of Arab Imperialism By Patrick Oguejiofor
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Gospel of Arms And Mammon By Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor… And Paranoid Ranting Of Femi Fani-Kayode By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Bauchi Community Torture, Burn Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Delta Robbery: Armed Robbers Cart Away Millions Of Naira, Kill One, Drive DPO, Policemen Away
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Sports How Nigeria Beat Lesotho In Nations Cup Qualifiers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Scandal Horrific Tales Of Sexual Abuse, Molestation In Nigerian All-Boys Boarding Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ogun Hotel Refutes Claims People Died At Facility After Eating Fried Meat Served By 'Yahoo Boy'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Over 20 Dead After Eating ‘Fried Meat’ Served By Yahoo Boy At A Bar In Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Medical Trip: No Need For Buhari To Transmit Power To Osinbajo–Garba Shehu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Two Catholic Bishops Sanctioned Over Sexual Abuse
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion As Osinbajo Reduces Tinubu's Age To 64
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Christianity You're A Serial Liar, One Billion CANs Can't Kill The Light Of Islam —Nigeria's Islamic Council Attacks Christian Association
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
International Group Petitions Indian Police, Says Many Nigerians On Student, Tourist Visas Are Criminals
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad