Gunmen Kill Three People In Reprisal Attack On Ebonyi Community

The crisis between Ebonyi State communities appears to be worsening by the day as suspected gunmen on Monday morning attacked Ezza community killing at least three persons and burning many houses in a reprisal.

SaharaReporters learnt that Monday's attack was a reprisal to an attack on Nwekendiagu village in Effium last Thursday.

“Yes, we were attacked on Monday morning and this time, three persons were killed while many houses were burnt down by the assailants,” a source stated.

Governor David Umahi had allowed the crisis among the communities to fester, despite several empty assurances that his government would resolve the issues.

Last Thursday, gunmen from Ezza attacked Nwekendiagu Village, in Effium, in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The gunmen sacked the village, killing at least 15 persons and burning over 200 houses, including a fuel station located in the area.

A resident of the area that fled from the village, said, “Yes, the Effiumite warriors attacked a village called Nwekendiagu and killed more than 15 persons and burnt more 200 houses, including a fuel station.”

The attack on Ohaukwu LGA has been recurrent in recent weeks.

On March 9, suspected gunmen from Uffiom attacked Omege people in the state killing people in their dozens.

It was gathered that houses were also burnt and five persons kidnapped from Omege village.

The crisis ensued as a result of a misunderstanding between two factions of Effium branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, over which group to be in charge of collecting revenue in the Effium motor park.

Residents of the area say over 1, 000 persons have been killed in the crisis, but the state government has characteristically downplayed the incident, claiming that only eight persons have been killed.