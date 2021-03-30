Nnamdi Kanu Calls Tinubu, Others Unrepentant Liars For Celebrating His Alleged Wrong Age

The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has berated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress for celebrating his alleged reduced age.



IPOB helmsman claimed Tinubu and his allies abridged his age by 10 years.

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu disclosed this in his tweet on Tuesday barely 24 hours after some prominent Nigerians gathered to celebrate the 69th birthday of Tinubu in Kano, Abuja and Lagos.



The pro-Biafra separatist revealed on his Twitter page that Tinubu was supposed to be celebrating his 79th birthday, citing information on Wikipedia.



“Congenital, unrepentant liars! They forgot to change his date of birth on Wikipedia before announcing his 69th birthday. Shameless generation of unconscionable thieves. #Nigeria is cursed,” Kanu wrote on Twitter.

At his 12th Tinubu Colloquium in Kano, almost all the speakers ranging from President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, and Tinubu defended the unity of Nigeria and stressed the need for the country to be one.