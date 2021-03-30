Police Arrest Two Women Over Killing Of Lady Found Dead Along Enugu Road

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested two females suspected to have killed a young lady found dead in a gutter along Presidential Road, Independence Layout in Enugu metropolis, Today Nigeria reports.

The state command’s public relations officer, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed on Tuesday that the deceased had been identified as Miss Chiamaka Orji, 20 years old.

Ndukwe said the command was appealing to the general public to help the police with credible information that would help with the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the crime.

He said the body was taken to hospital by the police and the doctor on duty confirmed that the lady was dead.

According to him, the corpse has been deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered the state’s Criminal Investigation Department to carry out a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the young lady.

“To this end, the commissioner also advised young persons in the state to be wary of who they go out with to avoid becoming victims of such despicable acts.

“He enjoins the general public, especially residents of Enugu metropolis, to assist the police with useful information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of all the assailants,” Ndukwe said