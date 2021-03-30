Protest Rocks University Of Benin Over Suspension Of Students’ Union Activities By Vice Chancellor

The students also resisted an attempt to be evacuated from their halls of residence.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 30, 2021

Students of University of Benin (UNIBEN) on Tuesday evening trooped out in their numbers to protest against the suspension of the students’ union of the institution by the Professor Lilian Salami-led management.

The students also resisted an attempt to be evacuated from their halls of residence.

The institution's Senate on Tuesday rose from a meeting to suspend the executives of the students’ union body, saying it was to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

See Also Education UNIBEN Senate Suspends Students' Union Executives 0 Comments 13 Hours Ago

It said the leaders of the body were planning a protest against the adjusted academic calendar of the school.

Chanting ‘No SUG! No UNIBEN! We are not going nowhere’, the students said the management wanted to use the hostel accommodations of the school to host athletes coming for the National Sports Festival holding in Benin City, the state capital on April 4.

Comrade Destiny Uanzekin, Public Relations Officer of the students’ Union, described the evacuation order as a violation of students’ academic rights.

He also condemned the proscription of the students' union.

He said, “It is indeed shocking that the school management would make an attempt to depose a legitimate students' body, rather than accommodate, or come to a compromise, on our just and reasonable demands.

“The Golden Age Executives were elected by the students, and have sworn to protect the interest of the students at all times. Our legitimacy is rooted in student consensus. 

“We are a government of the people (students) and by the people (students), therefore only the people (students) through a Students Representative Parliament, can remove Union Executives from office, pursuant to Section 38 (Pg. 40) of the Students Union Constitution.

“Despite the infamous and incessant, almost biennial nationwide strikes of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Federal Government of Nigeria cannot disband the leadership of the Staff Union, as this contravenes the fundamental human right to association, as ratified by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, in Paris, France, 1948, and as adopted by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Despite this new development, we will not be deterred in our commitment to student solidarity and general welfare. The age-old management tactic of encroaching on our fundamental human right to freedom of association (this time done preemptively) anytime there is a contrast of opinions between both parties, does not correspond with the tenets of a democratic society

“We hereby ask the mananagement to do the right thing and engage the Students' Union in talks, and reach a compromise, as we have previously promoted.

“We urge all students to remain vigilant, unfazed and unperturbed, in the face of yet another challenge, as the Union continues to work round the clock, advocating and promoting the common interest of all UNIBEN students.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education UNIBEN Senate Suspends Students' Union Executives
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education Suspension Of SUG Activities: University Of Benin Student Compares VC's Tenure With Buhari's Dictatorial Style
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How El-Rufai Secretly Withdraws Son From Public School In Kaduna As Kidnapping, Banditry Cases Increase
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE BLOG - #RevolutionNow: #October1stProtest Against Bad Leadership, Increasing Economic Hardship Nationwide
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Education Delta State Polytechnics Shut Down As Academic Union Strike Continues
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education "Africa Is Lagging Behind Global Educational Revolution’, Falana Warns
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Bauchi Community Torture, Burn Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Delta Robbery: Armed Robbers Cart Away Millions Of Naira, Kill One, Drive DPO, Policemen Away
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports How Nigeria Beat Lesotho In Nations Cup Qualifiers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Scandal Horrific Tales Of Sexual Abuse, Molestation In Nigerian All-Boys Boarding Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ogun Hotel Refutes Claims People Died At Facility After Eating Fried Meat Served By 'Yahoo Boy'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Alleged Islamisation Of Judiciary: Your Criticisms Laughable — CAN Replies Islamic Council
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Over 20 Dead After Eating ‘Fried Meat’ Served By Yahoo Boy At A Bar In Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Medical Trip: No Need For Buhari To Transmit Power To Osinbajo–Garba Shehu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Two Catholic Bishops Sanctioned Over Sexual Abuse
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Confusion As Osinbajo Reduces Tinubu's Age To 64
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Christianity You're A Serial Liar, One Billion CANs Can't Kill The Light Of Islam —Nigeria's Islamic Council Attacks Christian Association
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad