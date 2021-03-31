Group Petitions Indian Police, Says Many Nigerians On Student, Tourist Visas Are Criminals

The group stated that the Nigerians come to India on business, tourist and student visas and never go back.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2021

Horizon Association for Literacy Upliftment, an Indian group working in the field of education, has petitioned Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta that many Nigerians residing in Undri and Pimple Gurav areas are involved in illegal activities.

The group stated that the Nigerians come to India on business, tourist and student visas and never go back.

 "More research showed that these people are involved in criminal activities, mainly supplying drugs to youngsters, prostitution and looting through various scams. 

"They have created havoc in Delhi and Goa. The police in South India have taken strict action against them. There are reports that they are entering the country illegally and selling drugs, scamming people to steal crores, and running away", the complaint states.

Chairman of the NGO, Zahid Shaikh, and Secretary and members- Sanket Patni, Sara Fernandez, wrote to the police commissioner. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News UK Asks Switzerland To Arrest Kola Aluko For Alison-Madueke Proceedings
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
International Nigerians Attack Embassy Officials In India For Supporting Police Killing Of Countryman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
ACTIVISM Coup In Burkina Faso, Whereabouts Of President And Prime Minister Unknown
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
International Twin Bomb Explosions Kill At Least 86 In Turkey
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
International Russia Suspends Flights To Egypt
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Delta Robbery: Armed Robbers Cart Away Millions Of Naira, Kill One, Drive DPO, Policemen Away
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Scandal Horrific Tales Of Sexual Abuse, Molestation In Nigerian All-Boys Boarding Schools
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Medical Trip: No Need For Buhari To Transmit Power To Osinbajo–Garba Shehu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam Bauchi Community Torture, Burn Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity Alleged Islamisation Of Judiciary: Your Criticisms Laughable — CAN Replies Islamic Council
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Sports How Nigeria Beat Lesotho In Nations Cup Qualifiers
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Despite Video Evidence, Code Of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Umar Denies Assaulting Security Guard, Blames 'Biafran Miscreants'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Ogun Hotel Refutes Claims People Died At Facility After Eating Fried Meat Served By 'Yahoo Boy'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man, Iyamu Arrested For Acquiring Ghanaian Passport
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bloodbath Continues In Ebonyi As Fulani Herdsmen Kill 25 Villagers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Two Catholic Bishops Sanctioned Over Sexual Abuse
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad