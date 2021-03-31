Group Petitions Indian Police, Says Many Nigerians On Student, Tourist Visas Are Criminals

Horizon Association for Literacy Upliftment, an Indian group working in the field of education, has petitioned Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta that many Nigerians residing in Undri and Pimple Gurav areas are involved in illegal activities.

The group stated that the Nigerians come to India on business, tourist and student visas and never go back.

"More research showed that these people are involved in criminal activities, mainly supplying drugs to youngsters, prostitution and looting through various scams.

"They have created havoc in Delhi and Goa. The police in South India have taken strict action against them. There are reports that they are entering the country illegally and selling drugs, scamming people to steal crores, and running away", the complaint states.

Chairman of the NGO, Zahid Shaikh, and Secretary and members- Sanket Patni, Sara Fernandez, wrote to the police commissioner.