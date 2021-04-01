‘The Gun Battle Lasted More Than 10 Minutes’ – Soludo Breaks Silence On Assassination Attempt On His Life

​

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chukwuma Soludo, has spoken finally about the assassination attempt on him, saying the gun battle between his assailants and his security aides lasted for more than 10 minutes.

Soludo was attacked during a town hall meeting at the Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State on Wednesday, during which three of his security aides were Killed.

The governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Grand Alliance was in the community for an interaction session.

Soludo spoke about the incident on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said: “When it was all over, it took several minutes, 10 or 15 minutes of continuous gun battles going back and forth of stopping, starting again.

“By the time we all came back, we saw three bodies lying in a pool of blood. They were the three policemen. May God grant their soul eternal rest.

“At first, I thought, maybe the policemen were shooting in the air. Until I began to hear people screaming and all of that and everybody just scampered for safety.

“Just as I was about to wrap up the town hall meeting and said finally for them now to open up for comments and answers, there were gunshots.”

He commiserated with the families of the slain officers while pledging to support them.

He described the attack as senseless, noting that no political office should be worth the blood of a chicken, let alone human life.