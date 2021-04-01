Bandits Attack Former Minister’s Residence In Plateau, Shoot Two Security Personnel

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked the residence of a former Minister of Sport, Damishi Sango, in Plateau state.

The incident occurred around 10:00 pm on Wednesday at Danwal, Ganawuri in the Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

File Photo: Gunmen

It was learnt that Sango’s two security details and a boy were shot during the attack while their rifles were carted away by the bandits.

Gabriel Ubah, spokesman for the state police command confirmed the incident.

“A team of detectives and intelligence officers have already commenced investigation and manhunt for the criminals,” he said.

He added that the former minister and members of his household are safe.