Delta Medical Doctors Embark On Indefinite Strike Over Kidnap Of Colleague

Delta State medical doctors, under the umbrella of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP), have embarked on indefinite strike following the kidnap their senior colleague, Emmanuel Okpako.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that Okpako, who is the Principal Medical Officer (PMO) of Government Hospital Okerenkoko, Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state, was reportedly abducted last Saturday at Eku Town, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state by gunmen while he was with his wife.

Sometime last June, the association embarked on indefinite strike following the abduction of its member attached to the Central Hospital, Ojobo, Burutu Local Government Area of the state, Wisdom Iboyitete, by gunmen.

He was later released after one week after a ransom was paid by the victim's family.

The state chairman of NAGGMDP, Oyawiri, who confirmed the abduction of Okpako by armed gunmen, lamented the situation and called for the unconditional release of their colleague.

The association sent a letter to the Delta State Hospital Management Board, and copied Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the state health commissioner.

The letter signed by its state chairman, Samuel Oyawiri and the secretary, Idiodemise O’tega, expressed displeasure over the abduction of its member, explaining that the industrial action followed the abduction of its member.

The association said until their colleague is released, there will be no work in all hospitals across the state.

The letter titled ‘Notice of indefinite strike’, which was obtained by SharaReporters directed all medical practitioners in public hospitals in the state to immediately adhere strictly to the directive.

“Sequel to the above, I wish to inform you that the branch offices committed (BOC), following an emergency meeting held on the 29/03/2021 at the instance of the Chairman, decided that all NAGGMDP members should down tools indefinitely beginning from 8:00 hrs 30/032021 until issues bearing on the security of members viz-a-viz release of Dr. Okpako Emmanuel are resolved as we believe strongly that an injury to one is an injury to all."

It was however learnt that the family of Okpako had been contacted by the kidnappers with a demand for a huge ransom before he would be set free.