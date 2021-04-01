Gunmen Abduct Two Chinese Nationals In Ogun

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the community in their numbers around 3pm, shooting indiscriminately into the air, causing panic among residents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 01, 2021

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped two Chinese nationals working with a fishery and poultry company in Ogun State.

The two foreigners were abducted on Wednesday afternoon at their place of work in Oba community in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

As people scampered for safety, the invaders succeeded in picking up their targets and escaping.

According to the police, the kidnappers accessed the community through the River Ogun, which serves as a natural boundary for the town.

The traditional ruler of the town, Oba Abdul-Ganiyu Sanyaolu, confirmed the incident to journalists, saying that two Chinese nationals – a male and a female – were taken away by the bandits.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, has said the abductors escaped through the same River Ogun.

Similarly in February, gunmen abducted three Chinese nationals in Akere village in Ifewara town, Osun State, after killing their police escort.

The gunmen struck at a mining site in the town where they abducted the Chinese expatriates after shooting sporadically in the area, causing tension in the town.

The Chinese were later freed after a huge undisclosed ransom was paid to the assailants.

SaharaReporters, New York

