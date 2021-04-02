Beggars Protest Against Low Patronage In Oyo

According to him, the set of persons who ask beggars to help them with smaller denominations of the naira are traders, hawkers and commercial bus drivers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2021

About 250 beggars in Ibadan, on Thursday, reportedly protested against low patronage by members of the public following a recent rumour that some rich men usually ‘buy’ money from them for fetish purposes.

The spokesperson for the destitute, Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, Serikin Hausawa of Hausawa Community, Oja’ba, Ibadan, said such a report had created deep hatred for his people.

According to him, the set of persons who ask beggars to help them with smaller denominations of the naira are traders, hawkers and commercial bus drivers.

Abdullahi said: “The reports that some wealthy people are buying money from beggars, including physically challenged people for money rituals is not true.

“As a result of the claim that some ritualists do buy money from these beggars, there has been public resentment against these innocent people.

“What we know is that traders, hawkers and commercial drivers do come to these beggars who are mainly blind and lame people, to change money (get smaller denominations).

“We need to clear our names so that people will not be punishing us for offences we don’t know anything about.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why I Refused To Accept Inspector-General Of Police’s Invitation — Igboho
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Umahi's Aide Resigns, Accuses Governor Of Showing ‘Undue Interest’ In His Younger Sister
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Tradition 37-year-old Nigerian Explains Why He Married Two Wives On Same Day
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Those Who Take COVID-19 Vaccine Have Agreement With Satan —Pastor Chris Okotie
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News ‘The Gun Battle Lasted More Than 10 Minutes’ – Soludo Breaks Silence On Assassination Attempt On His Life
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why I Refused To Accept Inspector-General Of Police’s Invitation — Igboho
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Umahi's Aide Resigns, Accuses Governor Of Showing ‘Undue Interest’ In His Younger Sister
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Tradition 37-year-old Nigerian Explains Why He Married Two Wives On Same Day
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Those Who Take COVID-19 Vaccine Have Agreement With Satan —Pastor Chris Okotie
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 24-Year-Old Nigerian Beauty Queen, PhD Student Shot Dead In Her Car In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME After Collecting N5m Ransom, Kidnappers Of Islamic Cleric, 11 Others Dump Corpses
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME How Immigration Officers Arrange Marriages For Chinese, Egyptians To Obtain Resident Permits in Nigeria And Evade Tax
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics How $10million Armoured Helicopters Bought By Rivers State Were Diverted To Fight Boko Haram —Wike
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Technology BREAKING: Again, Nigerian Government Extends Deadline For NIN-SIM Linkage
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad