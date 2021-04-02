Build 12 World-class Hospitals With $1.5billion Meant To Renovate Port Harcourt Refinery, Peterside Tells Nigerian Govt

Peterside said this on his Twitter page on Thursday while advising the government to sell the refinery to investors that could revamp it with their own funds.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2021

The founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Atedo Peterside, has said the $1.5 billion (about N600 billion) the Nigerian government plans to spend on the Port Harcourt refinery can be used to build 12 world-class hospitals at $125 million (N48 billion) each.

Peterside said this on his Twitter page on Thursday while advising the government to sell the refinery to investors that could revamp it with their own funds.

Atedo Peterside

He gave an example of a successful core investor sales like Eleme Petrochemicals sold to Indorama and Nafcon sold to Notore.

“The $1.5 billion earmarked for PH refinery rehabilitation by NNPC (Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation) could build 12 world-class hospitals costing $125 million each – 2 in each geopolitical zone. We could then allow private sector core investors to purchase the refinery and rehabilitate it with their own funds.

“Why are you silent on all the numerous successful core investor sales such as Eleme Petrochemicals sold to Idorama or Nafcon sold to Notore, etc? Discos were sabotaged from the onset by a variety of factors including Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission lowering tariffs at a time when an increase was required,” he tweeted.

Peterside berated the government for planning to rehabilitate the refinery with that huge amount of money when the country’s healthcare is in a bad state, especially after COVID-19 had exposed the weakness in the sector.

The founder of Anap Foundation has joined other eminent Nigerians such as the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kogi senator, Dino Melaye who had criticised the proposed plan of the Nigerian government in spending such whopping amount of money on the refinery that is moribund and non-functional.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Ibadan Poly Students Threaten Protest Over Lecturers’ Extortion, Mass Failure
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Mass Failure: 1,006 Gombe State JSS 3 Students To Repeat Class
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: University Of Calabar Students Day Of Rage
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Education Students Insist On Planned Protest Despite Police Presence
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education While Students Slept, Burglars Hit University ATMs In Ondo
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion LASU Tuition Fee Hike: Breach Of Social Contract By Hassan Mohammed
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News ‘The Gun Battle Lasted More Than 10 Minutes’ – Soludo Breaks Silence On Assassination Attempt On His Life
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why I Refused To Accept Inspector-General Of Police’s Invitation — Igboho
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME After Collecting N5m Ransom, Kidnappers Of Islamic Cleric, 11 Others Dump Corpses
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Appeal Court Grants Genesis Prophet, Ogundipe Bail After Claims Of Treating Diabetes, Hypertension, Peptic Ulcer
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Scandal Umahi's Aide Resigns, Accuses Governor Of Showing ‘Undue Interest’ In His Younger Sister
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Technology BREAKING: Again, Nigerian Government Extends Deadline For NIN-SIM Linkage
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Black Lives Matter: Ex-Police Officer, Chauvin's Body Camera Captures His Remarks After Kneeling On George Floyd
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME 24-Year-Old Nigerian Beauty Queen, PhD Student Shot Dead In Her Car In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Delta State Man Set To Wed Two Women Same Day
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME How Immigration Officers Arrange Marriages For Chinese, Egyptians To Obtain Resident Permits in Nigeria And Evade Tax
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal NBA Condemns, Vows Probe Of Alleged Assault of Security Guard By CCT Chairman, Umar
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad