A Nigerian man from Delta State is set to tie the knot with two women on the same day.

According to their wedding invitation, which has attracted different reactions on social media, the man, Samson Uthuko Uloho, will be getting married to Evelyn and Faith in the Isoko South Local Government Area on Sunday, April 11.

Tweeting the invitation, a Nigerian, identified as @Awakajugbe, wrote in pidgin, "Nobody do reach Isoko people. Oga Samson dey marry on the 11th to two different women."