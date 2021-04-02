Eight Killed, Many Injured As Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Borno Government Officials

At least, eight Boko Haram insurgents were killed on Friday when the group ambushed a convoy of Borno State Resettlement and Relief Committee officials.

SaharaReporters gathered that some policemen and soldiers in the convoy however sustained injuries during the attack along Monguno- Nganzai Road.

Some top government officials in the convoy include Kakashehu Lawal, State Attorney General; Mustapha Gubio, Commissioner for Rehabilitation Reconstruction and Resettlement; and that of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mai-Mele.

They were said to be returning from Monguno, where they went to distribute relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), when their convoy came under heavy attack by the terrorists.

A source said about eight of the terrorists were killed by soldiers with support from men of the Anti-Robbery Squad and Civilian Joint Task Force.

Governor Babagana Zulum’s convoy was attacked twice along the Baga Highway in September in 2020.