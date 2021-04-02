Eight Killed, Many Injured As Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Borno Government Officials

SaharaReporters gathered that some policemen and soldiers in the convoy however sustained injuries during the attack along Monguno- Nganzai Road.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2021

At least, eight Boko Haram insurgents were killed on Friday when the group ambushed a convoy of Borno State Resettlement and Relief Committee officials.

SaharaReporters gathered that some policemen and soldiers in the convoy however sustained injuries during the attack along Monguno- Nganzai Road.

Boko Haram TerroristsBoko Haram Google

Some top government officials in the convoy include Kakashehu Lawal, State Attorney General; Mustapha Gubio, Commissioner for Rehabilitation Reconstruction and Resettlement; and that of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mai-Mele.

They were said to be returning from Monguno, where they went to distribute relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), when their convoy came under heavy attack by the terrorists.

A source said about eight of the terrorists were killed by soldiers with support from men of the Anti-Robbery Squad and Civilian Joint Task Force.

Governor Babagana Zulum’s convoy was attacked twice along the Baga Highway in September in 2020.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For Missing Nigerian Fighter Jet, Releases Video Of Dead Pilot
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Why I Don’t Heavily Criticise Boko Haram – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Community, Kill One, Injure Many Others
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgency Will Soon Be Over- Defence Spokesman
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Poisoning Water, Military Unit Warns
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion NBC And NTA: Regulator And Broadcaster In The 2015 Elections By Is’haq Modibbo Kawu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Police Leave CCT Chairman, Umar, Arrest Trader For Assault
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Tradition 37-year-old Nigerian Explains Why He Married Two Wives On Same Day
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News ‘The Gun Battle Lasted More Than 10 Minutes’ – Soludo Breaks Silence On Assassination Attempt On His Life
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News CCT Chairman, Danladi Threatened To Jail Man For 50 Years, Boasted ‘Even God’ Won’t Save Him— Eyewitness
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why I Refused To Accept Inspector-General Of Police’s Invitation — Igboho
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
CRIME 24-Year-Old Nigerian Beauty Queen, PhD Student Shot Dead In Her Car In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS ShopRite Workers In Nigeria Protest Nationwide, Demand Pay Off
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Anyone Saying Nigeria Better Together Wants Some People To Perish ─ Akintoye
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel How Nigerian Passports, Black Skin Brought Me, Others Discrimination At Cape Verde Airport – Female Traveller
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America One Police Officer, Suspect Killed In US Capitol Attack
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad