How Nigerian Passports, Black Skin Brought Me, Others Discrimination At Cape Verde Airport – Female Traveller

Teni T. @aloinett said she had set off from Dakar, Senegal to Praia and on arriving at the city, was set aside alongside other passengers who had come on a visit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2021

A Nigerian woman, Teni, has taken to her Twitter handle to allege discrimination against her and other African nationals at the airport in Praia, Cape Verde Capital.

Teni T. @aloinett said she had set off from Dakar, Senegal to Praia and on arriving at the city, was set aside alongside other passengers who had come on a visit.

According to her, the group included an Italian couple, a Sudanese-American, a Spanish couple, a Kenyan, an Ivorian, a Jordanian, a Guinean and four Nigerians.

She alleged that the whites and every other person with a Western passport were allowed to go through.

The lady said the rest of the group had their passport seized without an explanation.

Her tweet read, “So I got deported today. Mostly because I am black but also because I am Nigerian.

“I got on a flight to Praia, #CapeVerde from Dakar, Senegal but have now been sent back to Dakar.

“Everything was fine until we got to the airport in Praia. Then some of us were pulled aside because we were there to visit. This group included an Italian couple, my Sudanese-American friend, a Spanish couple, a Kenyan, an Ivorian, a Jordanian, a Guinean and four Nigerians.

“All of the white people were allowed to go through as well as my black friend with an American passport. Then some woman came and snatched the passports from the rest of us without any explanation. Another guy came and told us that they were sending us back.

“Why? That we were not allowed to visit because of COVID. Then we asked why the white people and my American friend were let through. They said they decided who could stay and who could go. So, everyone with a Western passport went through. In West Africa. In #CapeVerde.

“I guess the first sign that something was off was when my AirBnB host asked my nationality then told me to come with some evidence of funds if I was travelling with a Nigerian passport. The funny thing is the only thing they looked at was our passports, didn't ask for anything else.

“The only non-black person that was deported with us, a Jordanian, thinks he was lumped with us because he has Nigerian visas in his passport. Before we left this morning, my American friend was joking about her passport privilege. Who knew we were about to learn how true it was?

“Anyway, we're still at the airport waiting for our passports like criminals. Glad for the experience because pushing for ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) is one thing, and seeing the reality of integration is another. I just wanted to check Cape Verde off my West Africa list and happy to stay in Dakar.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Passenger Train Derails In Taiwan, Killing At Least 50, Injuring Many Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel India Deports Nigerian Woman For Illegal Stay
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Evacuation: Our Consulate In Saudi Arabia Helping Niger Republic Citizens, Ignored Us, Nigerian Returnees Allege
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Real Reason President Buhari’s Wife, Aisha, Travelled To Dubai
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Travel Ban On Security Checkpoints Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway Enforced
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Travel Akure Airport Shut After Holes Are Discovered On Runway
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News ‘The Gun Battle Lasted More Than 10 Minutes’ – Soludo Breaks Silence On Assassination Attempt On His Life
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Tradition 37-year-old Nigerian Explains Why He Married Two Wives On Same Day
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Police Leave CCT Chairman, Umar, Arrest Trader For Assault
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why I Refused To Accept Inspector-General Of Police’s Invitation — Igboho
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News CCT Chairman, Danladi Threatened To Jail Man For 50 Years, Boasted ‘Even God’ Won’t Save Him— Eyewitness
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal Umahi's Aide Resigns, Accuses Governor Of Showing ‘Undue Interest’ In His Younger Sister
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu To Chair Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari’s Book Launch
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME 24-Year-Old Nigerian Beauty Queen, PhD Student Shot Dead In Her Car In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Those Who Take COVID-19 Vaccine Have Agreement With Satan —Pastor Chris Okotie
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Technology BREAKING: Again, Nigerian Government Extends Deadline For NIN-SIM Linkage
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad