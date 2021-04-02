Jesus Will Roll Away Banditry, Kidnapping, Herdsmen’s Attacks, Says CAN In Easter Message

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2021

The Christian Association of Nigeria has encouraged Christian faithful across the country not to be deterred by the security situation bedevilling the country.

In a statement on Friday, CAN president, Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, encouraged Nigerians not to be discouraged by the many challenges facing the nation. 

The Christian body encouraged Nigerians to impact others positively while leaving the best life, praying that Jesus will roll away insurgency, banditry, kidnappings, herdsmen’s attacks, ritual killings, armed robbery, unemployment and other national challenges.

The statement read, “Rejoice in Hope: All Shall Be Well. I rejoice with all Christians all over Nigeria and the world at large for the grace God has given to us to celebrate the Easter of this year. We thank the Lord that we are not under complete lockdown this year as it was last year. Blessed be the name of the Lord who has shown us His mercy in Nigeria. 

“Though we have many challenges in the nation today ranging from different types of insecurity to social and economic challenges, I urge all the children of God to rejoice in hope. We must not be disillusioned as the disciples were when Jesus was arrested, crucified and buried.

"They were overwhelmed by grief and doubted His resurrection. They locked the door against themselves for fear of those who killed Jesus because they felt they would descend on them too. 

"This is the time for us to exercise patience in tribulations and to continue instant in prayer. With hope in God who can never fail his children, with patience and continuous prayers, a glorious morning of resurrection would come. 

“As they joy rejoiced at last when they saw the resurrected Lord, may you equally see the glory of God and be filled with everlasting joy in Jesus’ name. He that rolled away the stone from the grave shall roll away insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, herdsmen’s attacks, ritual killing, armed robbery, unemployment and other challenges we are facing presently in this nation in the name of Jesus Christ. Do your best to let your lives touch others positively and the Lord would reward you abundantly in Jesus’ name. Happy Easter. May Hallelujah be your song forever in Jesus’ name.”

