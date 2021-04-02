Mass Failure: 1,006 Gombe State JSS 3 Students To Repeat Class

The 1,006 were expected to go through the process the next academic year.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2021

No fewer than 1,006 junior secondary school three students are to repeat the class for failing to pass a promotional assessment test into senior secondary school one.

37,774 students took the test, the Punch learnt.

Investigations revealed that the 1,006 were expected to go through the process the next academic year.

An official of Gombe State Ministry of Education, who pleaded anonymity, said the governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, had made it known that there was no room for automatic promotion.

He added that the only caveat was for the candidates to pass the assessment and get the government's sponsorship.

