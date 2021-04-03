Alpha Jet Had An Accident, Don't Claim Credit – Nigerian Air Force Replies B'Haram

The NAF said on Saturday that the jet had an accident for several reasons, which the military was investigating and was not shot down as shown in the video.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 03, 2021

The Nigerian Air Force has reacted to Boko Haram terrorists' claim that it shot down the missing NAF 476 Alpha Jet, which earlier went missing in Borno State.

Twitter/HumAngle

The military authorities believed it was doctored.

The NAF Alpha Jet – a major component of the air interdiction missions in the Boko Haram war – went missing on Wednesday evening with the whereabouts of the two pilots on board not known as of Saturday morning.

The Abubakar Shekau-led faction of Boko Haram, Jama'atu Ahlussunnah Lidda'awati Wal Jihad, had on Friday released footage of it shooting down the missing NAF Jet.

The Boko Haram had in the video claimed its members shot down the jet.

The group had also shown fighters carrying RPG and artillery equipment and a corpse of the pilot and the aircraft's debris.

But the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said in a release on Saturday that the video was doctored and the jet had an accident.

He said, "One of such videos, in particular, began with sporadic shooting by several terrorists, including under-aged children on motorcycles and vehicles. It later skipped abruptly to a scene depicting an aircraft exploding mid-air, supposedly as a result of enemy action. Another part of the video showed a terrorist who claimed that they had shot down the NAF aircraft while standing by the wreckage.

"Although the video is still being thoroughly analysed, it is evident that most parts of the video were deliberately doctored to give a false impression that the aircraft was shot down. It is obvious that the Boko Haram Sect, in its characteristic manner of employing false propaganda, is seeking to claim credit for what was an air accident that several other reasons could have caused; particularly at a time when the Armed Forces of Nigeria have significantly degraded the capability of the group to inflict mayhem.

"Consequently, Nigerians are please advised to ignore the contents of the videos making the rounds until all investigations as to how the aircraft crashed are completed. The NAF, on its part, remains resolute and will continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister services and other security agencies, to rid the North East of all terrorist elements."

SaharaReporters, New York

