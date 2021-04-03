House Of Reps Member, Son, Two Others Die In Car Accident

A member of the House of Representatives, Haruna Maitala (APC, Jos North/Bassa Constituency), his son, Jafaru, a legislative aide and his driver are dead.

The lawmaker and three others died in a car accident along the Abuja-Keffi road to Jos on Friday night.

“I am not familiar with the road but the accident occurred around Kwoi-Kafachan-Jos Road.

“He died alongside his son, his legislative aide and his driver.

“Their corpses were deposited at Kwoi General Hospital in the Jabba Local Government of Kaduna State.

“We are at the hospital preparing to take their corpses to Jos for burial,” Abdulkadir Abubakar, Senior Legislative Aide to the deceased, said.

Maitala is the fifth member of the lower legislative chamber to have died in the ninth assembly.

He died barely a month after the house lost Hassan Yuguda, who represented Gwaram Federal Constituency.