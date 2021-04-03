Obasanjo mourns Yinka Odumakin, Visits Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo

Obasanjo visited the nonagenarian at his Lagos residence to commiserate with him on the death of Odumakin.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 03, 2021

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the leader of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on the demise of the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Yinka Odumakin.

Obasanjo visited the nonagenarian at his Lagos residence to commiserate with him on the death of Odumakin, according to a report by Punch.

See Also News Afenifere Spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos Hospital 0 Comments 7 Hours Ago

SaharaReporters had reported that Odumakin died on Saturday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Covid Isolation Centre, according to his wife, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin.

Adebanjo had in a tweet described the death of the Afenifere spokesman as “too heavy to bear”.

Odumakin spoke tenaciously for the rights of the Yoruba and the people of the South-West geopolitical zone. He was also a staunch critic of the policies and programmes of  President Muhammadu Buhari.

The late Afenifere spokesman, amongst other things, canvassed restructuring, fiscal federalism, and decentralised policing as solutions to the country’s socio-economic challenges.

Before his death, he consistently condemned the activities of criminal Fulani herders, who have been accused of farmland destruction, rape, killings and abductions in the South-West.

 

