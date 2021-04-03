Odumakin Was A Man Of Conviction, Buhari Mourns

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, mourned the late spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, describing him as dutiful and a man of conviction.

Odumakin died in the early hours of today due to complications from Covid-19, according to family sources.

Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari’s position on Odumakin, who served as his spokesman when he contested the 2011 presidential election on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change, was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

See Also News Afenifere Spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos Hospital

The statement titled, ‘President Buhari mourns Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin’, read, “President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the family, friends and acquaintances of Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

“Odumakin was also spokesman to the then Gen Buhari in 2011 when he ran for President on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change, now defunct.

“The President recalls Odumakin as dutiful and a person of conviction, expressing sorrow at his demise, when he had a lot more to contribute to society and the nation at large.

“President Buhari prays God to grant repose to the soul of the departed activist and comfort all those who mourn him.”