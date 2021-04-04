Argentine President Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Vaccination

Fernandez who was vaccinated against COVID-19 earlier in the year disclosed this in a tweet on Friday night.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 04, 2021

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez has announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

 

He received a jab of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in January 2021.

 

The President however said that he had a light fever, but was in good spirits.

 

“At the end of today, after presenting a fever of 37.3 (99 Fahrenheit) and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test, which was positive.

 

“Although I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits.

 

“We must be very vigilant. I ask everyone to take care of themselves by following the current recommendations. It is evident the pandemic did not pass and we must continue to take care of ourselves,” Fernandez tweeted

 

Argentina was the third country in the world to approve the Sputnik V jabs after Russia and Belarus and it began administering doses in December 2020.

