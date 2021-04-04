Buhari Hiding In United Kingdom While Nigeria Is On Fire— HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for travelling to the United Kingdom and enjoying formidable security while Nigeria is on fire from armed non-state actors killing, maiming and destroying lives and property.

SaharaReporters had reported that Buhari on Tuesday afternoon departed Nigeria for the UK for a medical check-up.

According to the presidency, Buhari is expected to return to the country in the second week of April.

“It was incomprehensible that someone who spent over a decade campaigning to be elected the Nigerian President, but as soon as he got the historic opportunity to govern the political entity called the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the same retired Major General Muhammadu Buhari has displayed crass irresponsibility and total incapacity and unwillingness to govern Nigeria and deliver good governance to the good people of Nigeria but has allowed nepotism, corruption and widespread violence and insecurity to overwhelm and dominate his nation and he runs away intermittently to the Western World to receive the best of medical services whereas he has destroyed the Nigerian health care system and all other strategic infrastructures,” HURIWA said in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko.

The group also deplored the incessant bloodshed and coordinated killings of the citizens of Ebonyi state by suspected Fulani herdsmen and some sponsored armed militants.

“The major plank of the blame is on the poorly performing government of President Muhammadu Buhari for the porosity of the nation to a series of armed non-state actors such as bandits, tertorists and Fulani herdsmen, including the emerging externally induced terrorism in the Southern Nigerian states classified as 'Unknown Gunmen'.

"HURIWA has noted with immense pains and agony that barely twenty-four hours after eight people were killed in Adani, Uzo -Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, by gunmen, a Methodist priest and 17 other indigenes of Egedegede, Obegu and Amuzu communities in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, were on Monday evening, gruesomely killed by rampaging herdsmen who invaded the communities. The car belonging to the Methodist priest was also burnt by the herdsmen. But the police in Ebonyi said only six people were killed.

"HURIWA has learnt that not less than 18 or even 30 persons were killed by the herdsmen in Ishielu. Eye witnesses have regrettably amstated that as we write, 18 or 30 persons were slaughtered like animals. They matcheted many of our people, burnt vehicles, motorcycles and looted our properties.

"What does the Ebonyi state government do with the huge security votes on monthly basis and why did President Muhammadu Buhari who controls both the Nigerian police and the Department of State Services seem to be unconcerned when armed Fulani herdsmen unleashed unmitigated slaughter of the citizens of Ebonyi and many other states?"

"The President has now shamelessly run off to a hospital that works in a country that is well protected by their elected leaders but he has abandoned his primary responsibilities of protecting Nigerians and refused to even do the constitutionally mandated transition of temporary power to his vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo.”