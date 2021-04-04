Civil Society Leader, Innocent Chukwuma, Is Dead

His close friends said that he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, an aggressive cancer of the blood.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2021

One of Nigeria’s civil society leaders, Innocent Chukwuma, died Saturday evening in Lagos.

PremiumTimes reports that his close friends said that he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, an aggressive cancer of the blood.

Innocent Chukwuma Ford Foundation

He was 55.

“With profound shock and sadness, I regret to inform you that Innocent Chukwuma passed away a few hours ago, in the evening of April 3. May his soul rest in peace,” announced Edetaen Ojo, a frontline freedom of expression advocate and executive director of the Media Rights Agenda, who was a friend of Chukwuma.

Chukwuma, 55, came to public attention first as a student union activist at the University of Nigeria. He read religious studies in the eighties when Nigerian students led relentless campaigns against military autocracy.

Upon graduation, he joined a cluster of young activists who came to bloom at the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Nigeria’s first human rights organisation led for most of the nineties by Olisa Agbakoba, now a member of the velvet rank of the legal profession called senior advocates of Nigeria.

At CLO, Chukwuma, a father of three daughters, graduated in law and was called to the bar last year, met people like Chidi Odinkalu, a lawyer, academic and former chairman of Nigeria Human Rights Commission.

Odinkalu remembered the departed civil society leader, Sunday morning, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, as a treasured companion and faithful friend. “I knew him for nearly 35 [and] I am grateful for the privilege,” Mr Odinkalu said, recalling that “In all things, as my late Mum always said, we must learn to give thanks … he was a man of decency.”

He said Chukwuma’s diagnosis only came through Friday night. Though he was booked to begin chemotherapy sessions Saturday night, Odinkalu remarked that his friend “passed before the needle could be inserted.”
Orphaned at a young age, both of  Chukwuma’s parents died young. Friends say he was fastidious with matters of his health, going to great lengths to take care of a cardio-vascular degeneration and High Blood Pressure situation he managed with courage and seriousness. Both his parents were killed by cardio-vascular degeneration.

Chukwuma, who holds a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Leicester in the UK, served from January 2013 until recently as the Ford Foundation’s representative for West Africa.

He also served as a member of the boards of many global nonprofits and initiatives against crime and violence, including the International Centre for the Prevention of Crime (ICPC), African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum (APCOF), Open Society Global

Criminal Justice Fund and the Africa Advisory Council of Human Rights Watch.

Before joining Ford Foundation in 2013, Mr Chukwuma founded and led the CLEEN Foundation to promote public safety, security, and accessible justice in West Africa.

CLEEN was the first African non-governmental organisation to receive the prestigious MacArthur Foundation Award for Creative and Effective Institutions.

 

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Obasanjo mourns Yinka Odumakin, Visits Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman Liable To Five-Year Jail Term Over 'Biafran Boys' Comment — Falana
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Arewa Consultative Forum Mourns Odumakin, Advises Afenifere
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Late President Yar’Adua’s Daughter To Appear In Abuja Court Over N2billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Respect Odumakin For What He Stood For—Tinubu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Afenifere Spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Fulani Bandits Kill Miyetti Allah Leaders In Nasarawa
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Obasanjo mourns Yinka Odumakin, Visits Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News House Of Reps Member, Son, Two Others Die In Car Accident
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman Liable To Five-Year Jail Term Over 'Biafran Boys' Comment — Falana
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Arewa Consultative Forum Mourns Odumakin, Advises Afenifere
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Late President Yar’Adua’s Daughter To Appear In Abuja Court Over N2billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Respect Odumakin For What He Stood For—Tinubu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News "Why Is MTN Making Life Harder For Nigerians?"—Nigerians Lament Alleged Plans To Frustrate SMEs
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Police Leave CCT Chairman, Umar, Arrest Trader For Assault
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How I Was Attacked By Thugs Loyal To Governor Oyetola In Osogbo—Aregbesola's Aide
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad