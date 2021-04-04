Gunmen Kill Delta Prince, Friend, Two Policemen

The son of the Ovie (King) of Orhumwhorun Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta state, HRH, Ighohwo Takerere, Okaka II and his friend have been killed by gunmen.

The incident, it was gathered, happened in Effurun, Uvwie LGA of the state on Saturday afternoon.

Delta State Map

Two policemen in their vehicles, a Range Rover and Mercedes Benz GLK (EPE 289 FB), were also shot dead by the gunmen.

According to a video trending online, the cars were splattered with the blood of the victims.

Their gruesome murder however sparked off wild protests, lootings and destruction in the Usiefurun area of Orhumworun on Saturday night.