Gunmen Kill Delta Prince, Friend, Two Policemen

Their gruesome murder however sparked off wild protests, lootings and destruction in the Usiefurun area of Orhumworun on Saturday night.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 04, 2021

The son of the Ovie (King) of Orhumwhorun Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta state, HRH, Ighohwo Takerere, Okaka II and his friend have been killed by gunmen.

 

The incident, it was gathered, happened in Effurun, Uvwie LGA of the state on Saturday afternoon.

Delta State Map

Two policemen in their vehicles, a Range Rover and Mercedes Benz GLK (EPE 289 FB), were also shot dead by the gunmen.

 

According to a video trending online, the cars were splattered with the blood of the victims.

 

Their gruesome murder however sparked off wild protests, lootings and destruction in the Usiefurun area of Orhumworun on Saturday night.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunrunners Kill DSS Agent In Plateau State During Botched Operation
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Corruption Only An Ignorant Man Would Take CJN Onnoghen's Case Before NJC, Says Sagay
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Police BREAKING: Ex-Assistant Police Commissioner, Malikawa, Dies In Kano
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Agriculture Youth Shut Down Ogun Community To Protest Death Of Colleague Shot By Customs Officials
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Police Police Arrest IPOB Members, Recover 13 Stolen AK-47 Rifles
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
CRIME 35-Year-Old Who 'Defiled' Neighbour's Four-Year-Old Girl Remanded In Prison Till Feb 7
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News How I Knew My Assaulters Are 'Biafran Boys’ —Embattled CCT Chairman, Umar
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigerian Government Must Do To Stop Banditry — Obasanjo, Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Buhari Hiding In United Kingdom While Nigeria Is On Fire— HURIWA
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Obasanjo Told Me In His Bedroom That He Would Send Bode George To Prison— Fayose
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Argentine President Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Vaccination
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Sheikh Gumi Meets Obasanjo In Abeokuta Over Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Nigerians Storm Buhari’s Residence In UK, Demand His Return Home
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Afenifere Spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Fulani Bandits Kill Miyetti Allah Leaders In Nasarawa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Abductions: Anyone Caught Negotiating With Bandits On Our Behalf Will Be Prosecuted – Kaduna Government
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News 'Overnight Raid: Why Have Customs Not Raided Markets In The North?' —Bodija Market Rice Traders
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Proceeds Of Banditry, Kidnapping Used In Funding Boko Haram— El-Rufai
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad