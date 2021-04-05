I Warned Against Change of Government Before 2015 —Pastor Tunde Bakare

He, however, lamented that the present predicament of the nation emanating from President Muhammadu Buhari’s government had forced him to speak out.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2021

The Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare says he cautioned the political elite against a change of government before the presidential election in 2015.
 
Bakare said that though he was actively involved in the emergence of the All Progressives Congress that produced President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate and the eventual winner, he warned Nigeria’s problems prior to 2015 were signs of fundamental complications.

The clergyman said this during his State of the Nation’s address in his church monitored by SaharaReporters on Sunday.
 
In the message titled 'The Conspicuous Handwriting on the Wall', Bakare admitted that he and President Buhari had great dreams to salvage the country from its woes during the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.
 
“I sounded the alarm on Sunday, January 4, 2015, about a gathering storm and avoidable shipwreck. I warned that our myriad challenges including violent external agitations and terrorism, socio-economic deprivation and political violence were merely symptoms of more fundamental problems.
 
“I identified some of these fundamental problems to include our voting system and lopsided governmental structure, unresolved historical grievances now unresolved historical differences. I warned that change of government is putting the cart before the horse.”
 
Bakare said he was part of the active players that brought the merger of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), with the purpose of achieving a better agenda for Nigeria.
 
He also lamented that Buhari has derailed from such agenda he submitted himself to.
 
“I must admit publicly that I played a critical role in that mission. God has shown me in a vision that General Muhammadu Buhari still had a role to play in stabilising Nigeria. I, therefore, facilitated a meeting in the United Kingdom between him and some of our CPC leaders with a view to forming a coalition between the CPC and the ACN that would save Nigeria from an impending disaster.
 
“It is time to speak out. This is not the Nigeria General Muhammadu Buhari and I had a dream to create when he invited me to be his running mate in 2011. I’m compelled to speak out because the state of the nation does not represent the Buhari I knew when we took that solemn journey towards rebuilding Nigeria. Now, our nation is in a critical state.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

