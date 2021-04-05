Respond To Bandits, Not Critics, Apostle Suleman Knocks Presidency, Backs Kukah

The Senior Pastor and Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has criticised the Presidency for being swift to respond to critics but quiet over the ongoing killings in the country.

Apostle Suleman on Monday, while reacting to Bishop Matthew Kukah’s message and the reactions from the Presidency, advised the Presidential spokesmen, Garba Shehu, and Femi Adesina, to respond to bandits and not critics “who speak truth to power.”

On his Twitter page, Suleman wrote, “You are tempted to think we don’t have a leadership in Nigeria when people are being killed.

“They appear so helpless in the face of insurgency…But as soon someone speaks truth to power, their swift response and reactions amazes you. PLEASE, RESPOND TO BANDITS, NOT CRITICS.”

His tweet comes after the presidency condemned the Easter Sunday message of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah.

Kukah in his message condemned how bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements had turned the country into a killing field under the Muhammadu Buhari government.

His views have since stirred divergent reactions.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the cleric did not speak like a man of God.

“All citizens have their ideologies, even their versions of the truth. But if you profess to be a man of God, as Father Mathew Hassan Kukah does, ideology should not stand in the way of facts and fairness.

"Father Kukah has said some things that are inexplicable in his Easter message. But, in saying that the Boko Haram terrorism is worse than it was in 2015, he did not speak like a man of God. Kukah should go to

Borno or Adamawa to ask the citizens there the difference between 2014 and 2021,” Shehu’s statement had read.