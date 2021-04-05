UPDATE: How ‘Unknown Gunmen’ Attacked Imo Prison, Freed 1,844 Inmates – Spokesperson

They also proceeded to the State Police Headquarters where they set ablaze the building and destroyed all vehicles within the vicinity.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2021

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) says 1,844 inmates escaped following the attack on its custodial centre in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Francis Enobore, the spokesperson for the correctional centre disclosed this in a statement.

SaharaReporters had reported how armed men in the early hours of Monday attacked the facility, freeing some inmates.

They also proceeded to the State Police Headquarters where they set ablaze the building and destroyed all vehicles within the vicinity.

Enobore said the attack was carried out by “unknown gunmen” who gained entrance into the yard by using explosives to blast the administrative block.

He added that a comprehensive investigation into the incident has been ordered by the Acting Controller-General of Corrections, John Mrabure.

The statement read, “The Owerri Custodial Centre in Imo State has been attacked by unknown gunmen and forcefully released a total of 1,844 inmates in custody.

“The attackers who stormed the facility at about 0215hrs on Monday 5th April, 2021, gained entrance into the yard by using explosives to blast the administrative block.

“They were said to have arrived at the centre in their large number in several Hilux pick-up vans and Sienna Buses armed with sophisticated weapons and immediately engaged the security personnel on duty in a fierce gun battle. They eventually detonated the explosive to gain entrance.

“The Acting Controller-General of Corrections, John Mrabure has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident and in collaboration with other security organisations, commenced a search and recovery operations to recapture the fleeing inmates.

“While appealing to the good citizens of Imo State and indeed Nigerians to volunteer useful intelligence that will facilitate the recovery effort, the Ag. The Controller-General wishes to assure that the security of custodial centres in the country remains sacrosanct.

“He equally directed all officers attached to custodial facilities to remain vigilant at this trying moment in our history.

“As at the last count, 6 inmates have so far voluntarily returned to the facility while 35 inmates refused to escape from custody during the attack.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Abia Governor Imposes Curfew On Aba, Umuahia Indefinitely
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Attack On Imo Police Headquarters, Prison Facility Carried Out By IPOB’s Security Operatives – Police Inspector-General, Adamu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Who Attacked Imo Prison Threw Explosive At Us ― Policeman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Imo Attack On Prison, Police Headquarters Is Act Of Terrorism – Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Parents Of Abducted Kaduna Students Dare El-Rufai, Vow To Negotiate With Bandits
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Respond To Bandits, Not Critics, Apostle Suleman Knocks Presidency, Backs Kukah
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Now A Prisoner In London, Placed Under House Arrest And Can’t Visit His Doctors — Omokri
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Reacts To Attack On Imo Prison, Reports Of ESN Links To South-East Crisis
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abia Governor Imposes Curfew On Aba, Umuahia Indefinitely
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics God Showed Me A Vision That Buhari Would Stabilise Nigeria—Bakare
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Learn From MKO Abiola's Travails Not To Trust Northerners, Shehu Sani Warns Tinubu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics I Wish My Husband Could Read Tributes Of Those He Criticised – Joe Okei-Odumakin
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News How I Knew My Assaulters Are 'Biafran Boys’ —Embattled CCT Chairman, Umar
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Warned Against Change of Government Before 2015 —Pastor Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News How At Least 2,000 Inmates Were Freed By Gunmen At Imo Prison
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Attack On Imo Police Headquarters, Prison Facility Carried Out By IPOB’s Security Operatives – Police Inspector-General, Adamu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Who Attacked Imo Prison Threw Explosive At Us ― Policeman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal German Consulate Denies Nigerians Visa Appointments To Study, Block Accounts After Collecting Millions Of Naira From Them
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad