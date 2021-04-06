AK-47, Army Uniform Recovered From Bandit Killed In Zamfara

The officers attached to Operation Puff Adder II have killed a leader of a gang of bandits, and recovered from him an AK-47, a military uniform and a motorcycle in Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement by the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Shehu, on Monday.

Shehu said the police operatives were on a routine patrol on Sunday, when they intercepted some bandits, who were reportedly on their way to attack a community. He said a gun battle followed and the leader of the group who has been on the radar of the police was killed, while others reportedly escaped with “possible” gunshot injuries.

“The Command, in continuation of such kinetic actions against the recalcitrant bandits has succeeded in neutralising a notorious armed bandit kingpin who specialised and has been on the radar of the police for terrorising the innocent people of Maradun and other neighbouring LGAs of Zamfara State,” the statement reads.

“On 4th April, 2021, Operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder II of the command, while on confidence building patrol along Tsibiri village, near Sububu forest in Maradun LGA, intercepted a group of armed bandits who were believed to be on an attack mission to the village.

“On sighting the police operatives, they engaged them in a gun duel which the personnel quickly returned fire. As a result, one of the bandits was gunned down, while other bandits fled into the forest with possible gunshot wounds.

“In the course of profiling the scene, an AK-47 rifle with breech no. AK 103- 2051361627 and one magazine containing four (4) rounds of live ammunition, one operational motorcycle, and a bag containing a bundle of charms, and a set of military camouflage uniform were recovered.” the statement read.