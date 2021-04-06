AK-47, Army Uniform Recovered From Bandit Killed In Zamfara

This was contained in a statement by the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Shehu, on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2021

The officers attached to Operation Puff Adder II have killed a leader of a gang of bandits, and recovered from him an AK-47, a military uniform and a motorcycle in Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement by the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Shehu, on Monday.

Shehu said the police operatives were on a routine patrol on Sunday, when they intercepted some bandits, who were reportedly on their way to attack a community. He said a gun battle followed and the leader of the group who has been on the radar of the police was killed, while others reportedly escaped with “possible” gunshot injuries.

“The Command, in continuation of such kinetic actions against the recalcitrant bandits has succeeded in neutralising a notorious armed bandit kingpin who specialised and has been on the radar of the police for terrorising the innocent people of Maradun and other neighbouring LGAs of Zamfara State,” the statement reads.

“On 4th April, 2021, Operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder II of the command, while on confidence building patrol along Tsibiri village, near Sububu forest in Maradun LGA, intercepted a group of armed bandits who were believed to be on an attack mission to the village.

“On sighting the police operatives, they engaged them in a gun duel which the personnel quickly returned fire. As a result, one of the bandits was gunned down, while other bandits fled into the forest with possible gunshot wounds.

“In the course of profiling the scene, an AK-47 rifle with breech no. AK 103- 2051361627 and one magazine containing four (4) rounds of live ammunition, one operational motorcycle, and a bag containing a bundle of charms, and a set of military camouflage uniform were recovered.” the statement read.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Kill Nine Travellers, Abduct Many Others In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Imo Attack On Prison, Police Headquarters Is Act Of Terrorism – Buhari
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Crush IPOB, ESN Members, Police Inspector-General, Adamu Orders Operatives
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Police Police Rescue Two-year-old Twins Locked Up By Mother For Three Days In Ekiti
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Three Ekiti Farmers Fighting To Survive In Hospital As Fulani Herders Attack
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Military Aircraft, Soldiers Engage Suspected ESN Operatives In Gun Battle In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Atiku Not Fit To Contest For President, Nigeria’s AGF Malami Tells Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Now A Prisoner In London, Placed Under House Arrest And Can’t Visit His Doctors — Omokri
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News We Prayed Against Yinka Odumakin's Death When It Was Revealed To Us – Brother
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Twitter Suspends Accounts Of Top Nigerian Influencers Over Sponsored Campaign
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Learn From MKO Abiola's Travails Not To Trust Northerners, Shehu Sani Warns Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nobody Can Stop Kukah From Speaking Against Bad Governance — Onaiyekan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Shiites Celebrate Easter With Biggest Church In Niger Republic
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Pro-Buhari Protesters In UK Wear APC Masks, Led By Party Chairman
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I Wish My Husband Could Read Tributes Of Those He Criticised – Joe Okei-Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Heart Attack: DMX's Family Holds Vigil For Him Outside New York Hospital
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion The Judge As A Street Fighter By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Nine Travellers, Abduct Many Others In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad