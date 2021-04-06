Another Nigeria’s House Of Representatives Member Is Dead

Aliyu is now the sixth member of the lower legislative chamber to have died in the ninth assembly.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2021

The lawmaker representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Suleiman Aliyu, is dead.

Aliyu died in the early hours of Tuesday at the Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna.

The deceased was recently sworn in after two years in court challenging Lawal Adamu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He died a few days after the House lost the member representing Bassa constituency, Jos North Plateau State, Haruna Maitala.

SaharaReporters, New York

