Another Nigeria’s House Of Representatives Member Is Dead

The lawmaker representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Suleiman Aliyu, is dead.

Aliyu died in the early hours of Tuesday at the Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna.

The deceased was recently sworn in after two years in court challenging Lawal Adamu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Aliyu is now the sixth member of the lower legislative chamber to have died in the ninth assembly.

He died a few days after the House lost the member representing Bassa constituency, Jos North Plateau State, Haruna Maitala.