BREAKING: Gunmen Raze Another Imo Police Station, Free Suspects

Gunmen have razed the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen broke into the station on Tuesday evening, shooting sporadically before burning the facility.

It was learnt that the armed men operated unchallenged for more than 45 minutes.

They also freed all the suspects in detention before setting the police divisional headquarters ablaze.

This comes a day after gunmen attacked a correctional facility in Owerri, Imo State, freeing some inmates.

The armed men used guns and dynamites and also attacked the State Police Headquarters.