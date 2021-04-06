BREAKING: Polytechnic Workers Union Begins Strike, Shuts Down Schools

President of the Union, Anderson Ezeibe, announced this at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2021

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has announced the commencement of an indefinite strike.

President of the Union, Anderson Ezeibe, announced this at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday. 

SaharaReporters Media

Ezeibe said members of the union would down tools and keep polytechnics closed until their demands are met.

The union had warned last Friday that it would go on strike on April 6 if the Nigerian government failed to meet its demands. 

Rising from their National Executive Council meeting in Katsina, the union, in a communique, accused the government of failure to fulfil its side of the agreement made with the workers some years back.

Ezeibe said the Nigerian government had also not paid 10 months arrears of the new minimum wage owed his members in federal polytechnics.

He also said some state governments had yet to implement the new wage for his members. He gave other reasons for the proposed strike to include demand for implementation of the contents of the NEEDS Assessment Report of 2014 in public Polytechnics and like institutions.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Workers In Nigeria's Capital City, Abuja Set To Begin Indefinite Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS "No Work, No Pay"—Nigerian Government Threatens Striking Doctors
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Education INVESTIGATION: Many Crises Tearing Apart Federal University Oye-Ekiti (1)
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Institute Staff Picket Organisation In Lagos Over Acting DG’s Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Ex-Vice President, Atiku, Sacks 46 Staff On May Day
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerians Locked In Another Chinese Company In Ogun Cry Out For Help
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Atiku Not Fit To Contest For President, Nigeria’s AGF Malami Tells Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Now A Prisoner In London, Placed Under House Arrest And Can’t Visit His Doctors — Omokri
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News We Prayed Against Yinka Odumakin's Death When It Was Revealed To Us – Brother
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Twitter Suspends Accounts Of Top Nigerian Influencers Over Sponsored Campaign
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Learn From MKO Abiola's Travails Not To Trust Northerners, Shehu Sani Warns Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nobody Can Stop Kukah From Speaking Against Bad Governance — Onaiyekan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Shiites Celebrate Easter With Biggest Church In Niger Republic
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Pro-Buhari Protesters In UK Wear APC Masks, Led By Party Chairman
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I Wish My Husband Could Read Tributes Of Those He Criticised – Joe Okei-Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Heart Attack: DMX's Family Holds Vigil For Him Outside New York Hospital
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion The Judge As A Street Fighter By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Nine Travellers, Abduct Many Others In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad