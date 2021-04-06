Imo Jail Break: Nigerian Government Will Pardon Escaped Inmates Who Return Voluntarily – Minister

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has said the fugitives who escaped from the custodial centre in Owerri, Imo state capital, will be pardoned if they voluntarily return.

The minister said this while inspecting the centre on Tuesday following an attack on the facility on Tuesday.

He described unlawful escape from custody as a crime but assured that inmates who voluntarily return will be exempted from prosecution.

The minister said the Nigerian government would do everything in its power to bring the assailants to justice.

“Unlawful escape from custody is a crime but the government in its magnanimity will grant amnesty to prisoners who wilfully return.

“They will no longer be charged with unlawful escape but only for the initial crimes that took them to prison. So, we urge all escapees to return before they are caught on the run,” he said.

SaharaReporters had reported that 36 inmates stayed back after the attack and six inmates had returned.