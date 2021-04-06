Imo Jail Break: Nigerian Government Will Pardon Escaped Inmates Who Return Voluntarily – Minister

He described unlawful escape from custody as a crime but assured that inmates who voluntarily return will be exempted from prosecution.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2021

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has said the fugitives who escaped from the custodial centre in Owerri, Imo state capital, will be pardoned if they voluntarily return.

The minister said this while inspecting the centre on Tuesday following an attack on the facility on Tuesday.

He described unlawful escape from custody as a crime but assured that inmates who voluntarily return will be exempted from prosecution.

The minister said the Nigerian government would do everything in its power to bring the assailants to justice.

“Unlawful escape from custody is a crime but the government in its magnanimity will grant amnesty to prisoners who wilfully return.

“They will no longer be charged with unlawful escape but only for the initial crimes that took them to prison. So, we urge all escapees to return before they are caught on the run,” he said.

SaharaReporters had reported that 36 inmates stayed back after the attack and six inmates had returned.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Raze Another Imo Police Station, Free Suspects
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Crush IPOB, ESN Members, Police Inspector-General, Adamu Orders Operatives
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Imo Jailbreak: 6 Inmates Returned, 35 Refused To Escape –Prison Service Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Imo Attack On Prison, Police Headquarters Is Act Of Terrorism – Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Attack On Imo Police Headquarters, Prison Facility Carried Out By IPOB’s Security Operatives – Police Inspector-General, Adamu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How Immigration Officers Arrange Marriages For Chinese, Egyptians To Obtain Resident Permits in Nigeria And Evade Tax
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Why President Buhari Sacked IGP Adamu – Police Sources
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police UPDATE: How Buhari Removed Adamu While On Official Assignment, Appointed Yobe-born Alkali As Acting IGP
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police PROFILE: 10 Things To Know About Newly Appointed Acting Police IG, Baba Alkali
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Appoints Usman As Acting Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Raze Another Imo Police Station, Free Suspects
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News How My Husband And I Met In Notorious Alagbon Prison, Married – Joe-Okei Odumakin
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Nigerians React As Buhari Appoints Acting Police Inspector-General
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Another Nigeria’s House Of Representatives Member Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Military Aircraft, Soldiers Engage Suspected ESN Operatives In Gun Battle In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Not Fit To Contest For President, Nigeria’s AGF Malami Tells Court
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Why Nigeria Has Been Backward – Ex-President Jonathan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education No Senior School Certificate Exam In May/June Due To COVID-19, Says WAEC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad