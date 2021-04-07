12-year-old Leads Thugs To Kill, Displace Community Residents In Ibadan

A 12-year-old boy known as Ikoko (Wolf), who recently relocated to Ibadan from Lagos, led somethugs to displace residents of Yemetu and kill one person.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2021

One person was reportedly killed on Wednesday in Adeoyo and Yemetu area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

SaharaReporters learnt that a 12-year-old boy known as Ikoko (Wolf), who recently relocated to Ibadan from Lagos, led somethugs to displace residents of Yemetu and kill one person.

File Photo: Violence

Eyewitnesses told SaharaReporters that the incident resulted in the blocking of roads leading to Agodi-Gate and Molete areas in the city.

However, the residents could not ascertain the cause of the crisis that caused confusion in the city.

A resident of Beere, simply identified as Kabiru, told saharaReporters that two people had already been killed in Yemetu area of Ibadan.

"The problem started around 7am. That boy called Ikoko is behind the whole crisis. As we speak, I saw one person killed already. Those police have taken over the place but I fear that there will be a reprisal. If nothing is done to curb this, those guys may extend the fight to the other side.

"The boy is just 12 years old but he is deadly," one of the eyewitnesses said.

An Ibadan Mogaji (chief), Wale Oladoja led some chiefs in Ibadan to the base of the hoodlums last December to mediate between the government and the hoodlums.

When contacted, Chief Oladoja said, "Well, I have done my best. I have talked to the hoodlums on behalf of the government but the governor did not follow up. For how long can we continue with this crisis?"

SaharaReporters, New York

