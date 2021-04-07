Adamu Listed On Police Website As Inspector-General 24 Hours After Sacking By Buhari With Immediate Effect

Mohammed Adamu still remains the Inspector-General of Police on the Nigeria Police Force website, https://www.npf.gov.ng more than 24 hours after he was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari, SaharaReporters has gathered.

President Buhari had on Tuesday sacked Adamu and subsequently approved the appointment of Alkali Usman Baba as the new acting IGP.

He was in Owerri, the Imo State capital, when the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammed Dingyadi, made the announcement.

Adamu had visited the state following attacks on the Imo State Police Command headquarters and the Owerri Correctional Prison.

He had charged men of the state police command not to spare members of Indigenous People of Biafra, adding that there was no hiding place for criminals in the state.

Dingyadi had communicated the president’s replacement of Adamu with DIG Usman Alkali Baba, to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday.

The president said Alkali should replace Mohammed Adamu with immediate effect.

Buhari had on February 4 extended the tenure of Adamu as the IGP for three months.



Adamu, who was appointed in 2019, had clocked the mandatory 35 years in service on February 1 and was expected to have been replaced by the president.



His tenure extension had elicited widespread criticism and a resultant lawsuit.

A check on the police website at exactly 6pm on Wednesday showed that Adamu was still listed as the most senior police officer in the country while Alkali was listed as Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID).

Earlier in the day, Alkali resumed office after being decorated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Adamu, the outgoing IGP, handed over to him at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The Yobe State-born cop was born on March 1, 1963 and bagged a master’s degree in public administration from the

University of Maiduguri, Borno state in 1997 and a Bachelor of Arts from the Bayero Usman University, Kano in 1985.