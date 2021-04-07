Adamu Listed On Police Website As Inspector-General 24 Hours After Sacking By Buhari With Immediate Effect

President Buhari had on Tuesday sacked Adamu and subsequently approved the appointment of Alkali Usman Baba as the new acting IGP.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2021

Mohammed Adamu still remains the Inspector-General of Police on the Nigeria Police Force website, https://www.npf.gov.ng more than 24 hours after he was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari, SaharaReporters has gathered.

President Buhari had on Tuesday sacked Adamu and subsequently approved the appointment of Alkali Usman Baba as the new acting IGP.

He was in Owerri, the Imo State capital, when the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammed Dingyadi, made the announcement.

Adamu had visited the state following attacks on the Imo State Police Command headquarters and the Owerri Correctional Prison.

He had charged men of the state police command not to spare members of Indigenous People of Biafra, adding that there was no hiding place for criminals in the state.

Dingyadi had communicated the president’s replacement of Adamu with DIG Usman Alkali Baba, to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday.

The president said Alkali should replace Mohammed Adamu with immediate effect.

Buhari had on February 4 extended the tenure of Adamu as the IGP for three months.
 
Adamu, who was appointed in 2019, had clocked the mandatory 35 years in service on February 1 and was expected to have been replaced by the president.
 
His tenure extension had elicited widespread criticism and a resultant lawsuit.

A check on the police website at exactly 6pm on Wednesday showed that Adamu was still listed as the most senior police officer in the country while Alkali was listed as Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID).

Earlier in the day, Alkali resumed office after being decorated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Adamu, the outgoing IGP, handed over to him at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The Yobe State-born cop was born on March 1, 1963 and bagged a master’s degree in public administration from the

University of Maiduguri, Borno state in 1997 and a Bachelor of Arts from the Bayero Usman University, Kano in 1985.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Why President Buhari Sacked IGP Adamu – Police Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police How Buhari Broke The Law With Sacking Of Adamu, Appointment Of Alkali As IGP, Says RULAAC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police PROFILE: 10 Things To Know About Newly Appointed Acting Police IG, Baba Alkali
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Nigerians React As Buhari Appoints Acting Police Inspector-General
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police BREAKING: Vice President Osinbajo Decorates Yobe-born Alkali As Acting IGP
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Why President Buhari Sacked IGP Adamu – Police Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How We Regained Our Freedom From Bandits' Den, Freed Kaduna Student Narrates, Contradicting Army
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Agency Sells Vehicles Bought For N31million At N1. 5million Three Years Later
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Business Dangote Sells Cement For N1, 800 In Zambia, N3, 500 In Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME 12-year-old Leads Thugs To Kill, Displace Community Residents In Ibadan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics There’ll Never Be Biafra Again, Says Buhari’s Aide, Onochie
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police How Buhari Broke The Law With Sacking Of Adamu, Appointment Of Alkali As IGP, Says RULAAC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police PROFILE: 10 Things To Know About Newly Appointed Acting Police IG, Baba Alkali
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Why We Launched Air Strikes On Akwa Ibom Community – Nigerian Army
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Owerri Prison Break: Why We Believe Buhari’s Government Is Sponsoring Imo Attacks – MASSOB
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Raze Another Imo Police Station, Free Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad