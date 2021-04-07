How We Regained Our Freedom From Bandits' Den, Freed Kaduna Student Narrates, Contradicting Army

The Nigerian Army had claimed that its troops “recovered five of the students”, who spent over three weeks in captivity.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2021

An abducted student of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Mando, Kaduna State, has narrated how they were released from captivity, Daily Trust reports.

The Nigerian Army had claimed that its troops “recovered five of the students”, who spent over three weeks in captivity.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, was the one who first announced the release of the students but he did not go into details.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, Brig. Gen. Yerima Mohammed, Army Spokesman, unveiled the identities of the “recovered students”, and showered encomiums on the troops.

“The rescued students are currently receiving medical attention in a military facility in Kaduna. The GOC 1 Division, Maj Gen DH Ali-Keffi has commended the troops for their effort and charged them not to rest on their oars until all kidnap victims are rescued and returned to their families,” he had said while giving the impression that the military rescued the students.

But speaking shortly after the freed victims were reunited with their families on Wednesday, Francis Paul, a 200 level student of Agriculture Technology at the institution, said the bandits released them voluntarily.

“One afternoon, they (the bandits) came and started selecting us… I was very ill that day. So, they asked me to sit aside and they added some girls and put us on motorbikes. They dropped us at a village close to the main road and said we should walk towards the road and we did,” he said.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 12-year-old Leads Thugs To Kill, Displace Community Residents In Ibadan
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aggrieved Politicians Behind Imo Attacks –Governor Uzodinma
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Over 50 Armed Herdsmen Arrested In One Week ― Civil Defence Boss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Over 6 Million Illegal Weapons In Circulation Across Nigeria — Abdulsalami Abubakar
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Killings: We've Directed Herders To Leave Ebonyi Till Tension Goes Down — Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Military Aircraft, Soldiers Engage Suspected ESN Operatives In Gun Battle In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Why President Buhari Sacked IGP Adamu – Police Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Nigerian Agency Sells Vehicles Bought For N31million At N1. 5million Three Years Later
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Imo Jailbreak: How Villagers Burnt Escaped Prisoner Who Returned Home
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME 12-year-old Leads Thugs To Kill, Displace Community Residents In Ibadan
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police How Buhari Broke The Law With Sacking Of Adamu, Appointment Of Alkali As IGP, Says RULAAC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aggrieved Politicians Behind Imo Attacks –Governor Uzodinma
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How DSS Tortured Buhari’s Late Driver, Abandoned Him In Ill-Equipped Aso Rock Clinic
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Owerri Prison Break: Why We Believe Buhari’s Government Is Sponsoring Imo Attacks – MASSOB
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Why We Launched Air Strikes On Akwa Ibom Community – Nigerian Army
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police PROFILE: 10 Things To Know About Newly Appointed Acting Police IG, Baba Alkali
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Crash Of NAF Alpha Jet Aircraft And The Cause For Alarm, By Samuel Olanrewaju Bill
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad