Human Rights Lawyer Takes Buhari To Court For Appointing New IGP From Overseas

Ademiluyi in a statement to react to DIG Usman Alkali Baba's appointment said he would be challenging Buhari's action in court.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2021

Human rights lawyer, Ayo Ademiluyi, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari over his appointment of the new Inspector-General of Police from abroad, saying such an action violates Section 145(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ademiluyi in a statement to react to DIG Usman Alkali Baba's appointment said he would be challenging Buhari's action in court.

He noted that as President Buhari is overseas on medical treatment, he is precluded from acting as the President of Nigeria on vacation.

The human rights lawyer said, “I am seized of the purported appointment of a new Acting Inspector-General of Police by Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Retired) in person of Usman Alkali Baba from his sick bed in London in the purported capacity of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I have stated in earlier written opinions clearly that Buhari, having failed, refused and neglected to transfer power to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has no power in law to rule from anywhere at such a time as this when he is on vacation, non-official foreign trips or ‘private visit’.

“I have also argued that Buhari having failed, refused and neglected to comply with Section 145(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he is precluded from acting as the President of Nigeria on vacation.

“I also assert that he cannot validly exercise Presidential powers from abroad having failed to do the same.

“I hereby assert that in the present circumstances where Buhari from overseas is purporting to appoint an Acting Inspector General of Police is tantamount to unlawful exercise of power as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The said purported action amounts to a nullity, sheer waste of time and zero at the centre of nothing. I hereby give notice that the purported appointment of the Acting Inspector General of Police will be challenged in a court of competent jurisdiction.” 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Why President Buhari Sacked IGP Adamu – Police Sources
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police PROFILE: 10 Things To Know About Newly Appointed Acting Police IG, Baba Alkali
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Nigerians React As Buhari Appoints Acting Police Inspector-General
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police UPDATE: How Buhari Removed Adamu While On Official Assignment, Appointed Yobe-born Alkali As Acting IGP
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Police Fail To Produce Buhari-Must-Go Protesters From Custody, Whereabouts Unknown
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Why President Buhari Sacked IGP Adamu – Police Sources
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Raze Another Imo Police Station, Free Suspects
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police PROFILE: 10 Things To Know About Newly Appointed Acting Police IG, Baba Alkali
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics There’ll Never Be Biafra Again, Says Buhari’s Aide, Onochie
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Why We Launched Air Strikes On Akwa Ibom Community – Nigerian Army
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari-Go-Home Protest Planned For Wednesday In London
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Military Aircraft, Soldiers Engage Suspected ESN Operatives In Gun Battle In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education No Senior School Certificate Exam In May/June Due To COVID-19, Says WAEC
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights US Classifies El-Zakzaky, Wife As Political Prisoners
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Nigerians React As Buhari Appoints Acting Police Inspector-General
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News How My Husband And I Met In Notorious Alagbon Prison, Married – Joe-Okei Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad