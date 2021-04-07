Human Rights Lawyer Takes Buhari To Court For Appointing New IGP From Overseas

Human rights lawyer, Ayo Ademiluyi, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari over his appointment of the new Inspector-General of Police from abroad, saying such an action violates Section 145(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ademiluyi in a statement to react to DIG Usman Alkali Baba's appointment said he would be challenging Buhari's action in court.

He noted that as President Buhari is overseas on medical treatment, he is precluded from acting as the President of Nigeria on vacation.

The human rights lawyer said, “I am seized of the purported appointment of a new Acting Inspector-General of Police by Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Retired) in person of Usman Alkali Baba from his sick bed in London in the purported capacity of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I have stated in earlier written opinions clearly that Buhari, having failed, refused and neglected to transfer power to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has no power in law to rule from anywhere at such a time as this when he is on vacation, non-official foreign trips or ‘private visit’.

“I have also argued that Buhari having failed, refused and neglected to comply with Section 145(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he is precluded from acting as the President of Nigeria on vacation.

“I also assert that he cannot validly exercise Presidential powers from abroad having failed to do the same.

“I hereby assert that in the present circumstances where Buhari from overseas is purporting to appoint an Acting Inspector General of Police is tantamount to unlawful exercise of power as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The said purported action amounts to a nullity, sheer waste of time and zero at the centre of nothing. I hereby give notice that the purported appointment of the Acting Inspector General of Police will be challenged in a court of competent jurisdiction.”