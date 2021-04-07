Imo Attack: How Police Ignored DSS Intelligence Report Of Planned Attack On Headquarters, Prison

Facts emerging from the recent attack on the Imo State Police Headquarters and the Owerri Correctional Facility revealed that the state Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, ignored credible intelligence sent from the Department of State Services before Monday’s attack by gunmen.

According to Eons Intelligence, the DSS, following the receipt of the intelligence, discreetly conducted a vulnerability assessment of the two prisons in the state and advised fortifications based on the discovered security weakness of the facilities.

It was gathered that Mohammed received a credible intelligence report 48-72 hours before Monday, warning of an impending attack on the police headquarters between April 4 and 6, yet the police did not heed to the actionable intelligence, the consequence of which led to over 1,800 inmates released into society.

It was gathered that another tragedy was averted on Tuesday as the military, acting on credible intelligence from the DSS, guarded the Okigwe prison against a similar attack from gunmen, suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Following Monday’s attack, Mohammed was immediately redeployed while the DC has been appointed as the Acting Commissioner of Police in the state.

Questions, however, remain unanswered as regards Monday’s attack on the two facilities.

First of which is how the formation was attacked by the gunmen who attacked for hours without the deployment of reinforcements and casualties resulting from a firefight.