Nigerians Organise #BuhariMustGo Protest At Abuja House In London

Nigerians in the United Kingdom are currently protesting the prolonged stay of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Abuja House in London.

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, disclosed this via his Twitter handle, on Wednesday.

He wrote, “Nigerians in London are back at ‘Abuja House’ to chase @mbuhari out of London. #Buharimustgo.”

In the video embedded in the tweet, Nigerians were seen shouting “Say No To Bad Government” while posters pasted on the gates of the Abuja House read, “Buhari Must Go”, “#OccupyNigeria” and “Say No To Government Funded Terrorism”.

Sowore had earlier tweeted about the proposed protest on Tuesday evening, urging Nigerians in London to be part of the protest.

According to him, the demonstration is aimed at chasing the President out of London so he can return to the "world-class" Nigerian hospital he built for his medical check-up.

He had said: “Mass action in London tomorrow against Aso Rock’s mannequin @MBuhari; he must be chased out of London to return to do his medical check-up at the world-class hospital he built in Nigeria! They’ve paid £75 (about N30,000) to shameless Nigerians in London to come but they’ll be outnumbered.”

Last Friday, a crowd of Nigerians had in the United Kingdom stormed the Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London, demanding Buhari's immediate return to Nigeria.

Nigerian broadcaster and former presidential aide, Reno Omokiri, in a video posted on his Twitter handle, said the protesters assembled with a mission “to chase the president back home.”

“The Police came but the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon went on. A frightened @MBuhari refused to come,” he tweeted.

Buhari had departed Nigeria since last Tuesday for the UK to undergo a medical check-up.

He is scheduled to return to the country during the second week of April but it is unclear if the President will return this week.