Nigerians Organise #BuhariMustGo Protest At Abuja House In London

Last Friday, a crowd of Nigerians had in the United Kingdom stormed the Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London, demanding Buhari's immediate return to Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2021

Nigerians in the United Kingdom are currently protesting the prolonged stay of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Abuja House in London.

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, disclosed this via his Twitter handle, on Wednesday.

He wrote, “Nigerians in London are back at ‘Abuja House’ to chase @mbuhari out of London. #Buharimustgo.”

In the video embedded in the tweet, Nigerians were seen shouting “Say No To Bad Government” while posters pasted on the gates of the Abuja House read, “Buhari Must Go”, “#OccupyNigeria” and “Say No To Government Funded Terrorism”.

Sowore had earlier tweeted about the proposed protest on Tuesday evening, urging Nigerians in London to be part of the protest.

According to him, the demonstration is aimed at chasing the President out of London so he can return to the "world-class" Nigerian hospital he built for his medical check-up.

He had said: “Mass action in London tomorrow against Aso Rock’s mannequin @MBuhari; he must be chased out of London to return to do his medical check-up at the world-class hospital he built in Nigeria! They’ve paid £75 (about N30,000) to shameless Nigerians in London to come but they’ll be outnumbered.”

Last Friday, a crowd of Nigerians had in the United Kingdom stormed the Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London, demanding Buhari's immediate return to Nigeria.

Nigerian broadcaster and former presidential aide, Reno Omokiri, in a video posted on his Twitter handle, said the protesters assembled with a mission “to chase the president back home.”

“The Police came but the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon went on. A frightened @MBuhari refused to come,” he tweeted.

Buhari had departed Nigeria since last Tuesday for the UK to undergo a medical check-up.

He is scheduled to return to the country during the second week of April but it is unclear if the President will return this week.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How DSS Tortured Buhari’s Late Driver, Abandoned Him In Ill-Equipped Aso Rock Clinic
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics There’ll Never Be Biafra Again, Says Buhari’s Aide, Onochie
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Afenifere Denies Endorsing Tinubu’s 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari-Go-Home Protest Planned For Wednesday In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Owerri Prison Break: Why We Believe Buhari’s Government Is Sponsoring Imo Attacks – MASSOB
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Why President Buhari Sacked IGP Adamu – Police Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Raze Another Imo Police Station, Free Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Agency Sells Vehicles Bought For N31million At N1. 5million Three Years Later
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Business Dangote Sells Cement For N1, 800 In Zambia, N3, 500 In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How DSS Tortured Buhari’s Late Driver, Abandoned Him In Ill-Equipped Aso Rock Clinic
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME 12-year-old Leads Thugs To Kill, Displace Community Residents In Ibadan
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics There’ll Never Be Biafra Again, Says Buhari’s Aide, Onochie
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How We Regained Our Freedom From Bandits' Den, Freed Kaduna Student Narrates, Contradicting Army
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Military Aircraft, Soldiers Engage Suspected ESN Operatives In Gun Battle In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police How Buhari Broke The Law With Sacking Of Adamu, Appointment Of Alkali As IGP, Says RULAAC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police PROFILE: 10 Things To Know About Newly Appointed Acting Police IG, Baba Alkali
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad