Osinbajo’s Plane Affected By Bad Weather In Edo After Visit To Imo

The Vice President was reported to have just left Imo State and was expected in Edo for the opening.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2021

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, could not attend the official opening of the 20th National Sports Festival in Edo State on Tuesday, because his plane was affected by bad weather.

The Vice President was reported to have just left Imo State and was expected in Edo for the opening.

A heavy storm, however, around Benin airport in Edo State forced his aircraft to make a detour.

Governor Godwin Obaseki confirmed the situation in his address at the “Edo 2020” opening ceremony.

“His plane had to be diverted due to the bad weather,” the governor said, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Osinbajo was to stand in for President Muhammadu Buhari, but an afternoon downpour delayed the commencement of the event.

Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports delivered the President’s message.

Dare announced that the festival would showcase Nigeria’s best talents in over 32 different sports events.

“The NSF is the biggest sports fiesta in the country, where both professionals and home-based athletes converge to display their prowess”, he said.

The 20th edition of the competition was initially scheduled for March 22 to April 1, 2020, but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Osinbajo was in Owerri, Imo State, a day after armed men attacked the state police headquarters and a prison facility, freeing more than 1,800 inmates.

The gunmen, using guns and dynamites, had attacked the Owerri correctional facility where the inmates were freed.

The outgone Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had blamed the attacks on the Indigenous People of Biafra and its security arm, the Eastern Security of Nigeria.

“Nigerians must come together and reject the agents of anarchy seeking to cause chaos for their own selfish interests, especially as there are many more who are working tirelessly to build up the country’s system and to enhance it,” Osinbajo had said during the visit.

The Vice President also during the visit opened a road project executed by the state government.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics There’ll Never Be Biafra Again, Says Buhari’s Aide, Onochie
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Police How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari-Go-Home Protest Planned For Wednesday In London
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How DSS Tortured Buhari’s Late Driver, Abandoned Him In Ill-Equipped Aso Rock Clinic
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics No Olu-designate Yet In Warri Kingdom — Ayirimi Emami
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics No Amount Of Wailing Can Stop Buhari From Taking More London Trips For Medical Treatment – Presidential Aide
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Why President Buhari Sacked IGP Adamu – Police Sources
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Raze Another Imo Police Station, Free Suspects
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police PROFILE: 10 Things To Know About Newly Appointed Acting Police IG, Baba Alkali
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics There’ll Never Be Biafra Again, Says Buhari’s Aide, Onochie
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Why We Launched Air Strikes On Akwa Ibom Community – Nigerian Army
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari-Go-Home Protest Planned For Wednesday In London
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Military Aircraft, Soldiers Engage Suspected ESN Operatives In Gun Battle In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education No Senior School Certificate Exam In May/June Due To COVID-19, Says WAEC
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights US Classifies El-Zakzaky, Wife As Political Prisoners
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Nigerians React As Buhari Appoints Acting Police Inspector-General
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News How My Husband And I Met In Notorious Alagbon Prison, Married – Joe-Okei Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad