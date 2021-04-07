Over 6 Million Illegal Weapons In Circulation Across Nigeria — Abdulsalami Abubakar

He stated that the proliferation of weapons has heightened insecurity in the country and led to over 80,000 deaths.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2021

A former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has raised an alarm over the proliferation of weapons in the country, saying an estimated six million arms are circulating illegally.

Abubakar, who is also the chairman of the National Peace Committee, disclosed this at a dialogue session of the committee with key stakeholders in Abuja on Wednesday.

He stated that the proliferation of weapons has heightened insecurity in the country and led to over 80,000 deaths.

Abdulsalami said challenges facing the country is not only insecurity in the narrow sense of the military definition but that it has assumed an all-encompassing nature.

He listed these challenges to include the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, increasing poverty, calls for the balkanisation of the country from different quarters, threat of hunger arising from the insecurity that farmers have faced and continue to face, increasing sense of collective despair and despondency among the populace.

“The proliferation of all calibre of weapons not only in our sub-region in general and in Nigeria, in particular, is worrying. It is estimated that there are over six million such weapons in circulation in the country.

“This certainly exacerbated the insecurity that led to over 80,000 deaths and close to three million internally displaced persons,” Abubakar said.

The ex-military Head of State, while assessing the security situation, said the security forces are not just overstretched but underfunded.

He said the security agencies can perform better with more sophisticated weapons, equipment and funding.

He said, “We believe Nigeria must find a way out of these problems. Our hope is that perhaps among us, by listening to your different perspectives, we can begin to build up confidence among our people so that we can hold together.

“So our hope is that we shall not only share our collective lamentations about the current situation but propose some concrete suggestions that can point the way forward, suggestions that can inspire more confidence among our people and ensure that our country remains one.”

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of the meeting and that he supported it.

The meeting was attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; John Cardinal Onaiyekan; Ekiti State governor and chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi; Plateau State governor and chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong; religious leaders, service chiefs, top military brass, police chiefs, among others.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity How We Regained Our Freedom From Bandits' Den, Freed Kaduna Student Narrates, Contradicting Army
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 12-year-old Leads Thugs To Kill, Displace Community Residents In Ibadan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Raze Another Imo Police Station, Free Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Imo Jailbreak: How Villagers Burnt Escaped Prisoner Who Returned Home
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Sentences Ex-Bauchi Accountant General To One Year In Prison Over N108million Scam
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Over 50 Armed Herdsmen Arrested In One Week ― Civil Defence Boss
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Why President Buhari Sacked IGP Adamu – Police Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How We Regained Our Freedom From Bandits' Den, Freed Kaduna Student Narrates, Contradicting Army
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Agency Sells Vehicles Bought For N31million At N1. 5million Three Years Later
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Business Dangote Sells Cement For N1, 800 In Zambia, N3, 500 In Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME 12-year-old Leads Thugs To Kill, Displace Community Residents In Ibadan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics There’ll Never Be Biafra Again, Says Buhari’s Aide, Onochie
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police How Buhari Broke The Law With Sacking Of Adamu, Appointment Of Alkali As IGP, Says RULAAC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police PROFILE: 10 Things To Know About Newly Appointed Acting Police IG, Baba Alkali
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Why We Launched Air Strikes On Akwa Ibom Community – Nigerian Army
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Owerri Prison Break: Why We Believe Buhari’s Government Is Sponsoring Imo Attacks – MASSOB
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Raze Another Imo Police Station, Free Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad