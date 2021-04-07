Some States Lack Standard Orientation Camps, Adequate Lodges – NYSC Laments

The National Youth Service Corps has expressed worries that some states in the country still have obsolete and aged facilities in their orientation camps as well as inadequate corps lodges and office accommodation.

The NYSC Director-General, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated that some states are also yet to have a permanent orientation camp, while some other states have failed to release the statutory subvention to the NYSC Secretariats to function.

The DG stated this on Wednesday in Abuja while meeting with representatives of state and local governments nationwide, at a stakeholders’ forum with the theme; “Strengthening Stakeholders’ Support for NYSC Grassroots Development Initiatives for Greater Impact.”

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, who declared the meeting open, was represented at the meeting by the acting Secretary, Area Council Secretariat Services, Mrs Omolola Olanipekun.

The NYSC DG said, “Since the last meeting, a number of states have shown greater commitment to their statutory obligations to NYSC. We have witnessed increased interventions in areas such as the upgrade of facilities in Orientation Camps, establishment of NYSC State Governing Boards and Local Government Committees as well as payment of state allowances to corps members, amongst others.

“However, there are states and local governments whose performances leave much to be desired. Problems such as lack of Permanent Orientation Camps, obsolete or inadequate facilities in camps, lack or shortage of corps lodges, inadequate office accommodation and non-release of the statutory state subvention to the NYSC Secretariats are still being faced in some states.

“The intervention of NYSC in community development is deliberately designed to be participatory in nature with the corps members identifying the felt needs, proffering solutions and mobilising the community to provide resources for the execution of planned projects.

“However, the level of support for development activities of the scheme is dwindling, hence, the need to reawaken the consciousness of stakeholders in the need to give them the deserved support.”